Notes: Hey Listeners,



So I am still coming down from a big Richmond Folk Festival weekend. As I was preparing for this week’s show it occurred to me that it is roughly the 15-year anniversary of my show. I really wanted a time slot, but when I finally got one I had no idea I’d settle in for the long haul. I love WRIR and being on the air and while I might not make it another 15 years, I plan on staying as long as they’ll have me.



To celebrate the occasion I’ve turned to a list for inspiration as I have been known to do over the years. During the last month about 10 people have asked me if I had been listening to Andrew Hickey’s podcast, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs – 1938-1999. Anyway I hadn’t listened, but now I have begun. Each podcast episode is devoted to one of the songs. To date Hickey has aired 168 episodes. I have a long way to go to catch up, but I am going to have a blast doing so. What an ambitious and fascinating project.



And what fodder for tonight’s show. I hope to squeeze in 30 songs. We’ll start with the tunes featured in the first 11 episodes and then jump all over the place. Enjoy and keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Benny Goodman Sextet Flying Home The Benny Goodman Sextet (feat. Charlie Christian) Columbia

Big Joe Turner Roll 'Em Pete Jumpin' With Joe EMI Catalogue

Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys Ida Red The Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol. 2: Best of the Tiffanys (Recorded Live in San Francisco) Rhino

Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five Choo Choo Ch'Boogie The Best of Louis Jordan Geffen

Sister Rosetta Tharpe This Train The Authorized Sister Rosetta Tharpe Collection FLG / The Estate Of Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Ink Spots That's When Your Heartaches Begin The Anthology Geffen

Wynonie Harris Good Rockin’ Tonight Baby, Shame On You (Original Recordings 1947 - 1949) Soul Story

Fats Domino The Fat Man Greatest Hits: Walking to New Orleans Capitol Records

Les Paul & Mary Ford How High the Moon? The Very Best of Les Paul and Mary Ford EMI Gold

The Johnny Otis Quintette with Little Esther & The Robins Double Crossing Blues Martin Scorses Presents The Blues - A Musical Journey Universal Music Enterprise

Jackie Brenson & His Delta Cats Rocket 88 single Chess Records

Ruth Brown Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean Ruth Brown Rhino Atlantic

The Chords Sh Boom Life Could Be a Dream: The Sh-Boom Sound of the Chords - EP Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Etta James The Wallflower Miss Etta James: The Complete Modern and Kent Recordings Ace Records

Gene and Eunice Ko Ko Mo (I Love You So) Go On Ko Ko Mo Ace Records

LaVern Baker Tweedle Dee LaVern Baker Rhino Atlantic

Wanda Jackson I Gotta Know Before the Music Died: The Complete Recordings 1954-62 Enlightenment

Johnny Burnette & The Rock `N' Roll Trio The Train Kept a Rollin' Rock a Billy Boogie Vipvop

Jesse Belvin Goodnight My Love The Casual Screenland Records

Tommy Steele & The Steelmen Rock With the Caveman The Decca Years (1956-1963) Decca Music Group Ltd.

Bill Doggett Honky Tonk - Part 1 Bill Doggett - the Best Of Gusto Records

The Bobbettes Mr. Lee Mr Lee - The Best of the Bobbettes Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Lloyd Price Stagger Lee Greatest Hits: The Original ABC-Paramount Recordings Geffen*

Johnny Otis Willie And The Hand Jive Presenting Johnny Otis Universal Digital Enterprises

Vince Taylor & His Playboys Brand New Cadillac Brand New Cadillac - EP Parlophone UK

The New Vaudeville Band Winchester Cathedral Various Rock & Roll Jukebox Records

Chuck Berry Maybellene The Chess Box Geffen

Bo Diddley bo diddely Road Runner Revolver Records

Little Richard Tutti Frutti Here's Little Richard Oldays Records

The Gamblers Lsd-25 single World Pacific Records

The Shadows Apache Another String of Hot Hits (and More!) Parlophone UK

Faye Adams Shake a Hand Faye Adams: R & B Originals AP Music

The Cheers Black Denim Trousers & Motorcycle Boots Shut Down Caroline Records

Love Alone Again Or Forever Changes (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra

The Move Flowers in the Rain Flowers in the Rain (50th Anniversary EP) [2007 Remaster] Fly Records

The Mothers of Invention Trouble Every Day Freak Out! Frank Zappa Catalog

