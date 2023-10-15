The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Frank Barat interviews the Israeli historian Ilan Pappe
Weekly Program
Ilan Pappe
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Oct. 18, 2023, midnight
The bombing of Gaza by Israeli planes and missiles had just begun when Barat and Pappe had this conversation on October 15, 2023.

Ilan Pappe is best known for his book: ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine’ Oxford, 2006. It is the history of the 1948 Palestine-Israel War and how around a million people were expelled from their homes at gunpoint, civilians were massacred, and hundreds of Palestinian villages were deliberately destroyed. Pappe used newly declassified Israeli documents to prove that ’transfer’ aka ethnic cleansing - was an integral part of a carefully planed strategy in the 1948 war that led to the founding of Israel. Ilan Pappe is Professor of History at the University of Exeter, UK.

Frank Barat is a journalist, producer, and activist. He has worked on books with Noam Chomsky, Ilan Pappe, Angela Davis and others. You can watch the 28 minute video of this interview under the title: There is still Time to Stop the Gaza Genocide on Frank Barat’s YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6TI2ekYEg0

DATES: Oct. 15, 2023
Location: Internet
CREDIT: Frank Barat - YouTube channel

TUC_231017_ilan_pappe_stop_gaza_genocide Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 15, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
TUC_231017_ilan_pappe_stop_gaza_genocide Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 15, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 