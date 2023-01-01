Eitan Bronstein on the surprising and unfortunate relevance of his book "Nakba: The Struggle to Decolonize Israel," as the growing Israeli onslaught on Gaza unfolds before our eyes.
In light of his upcoming visit on October 23rd, Bronstein discusses the new and uncharted situation that is emerging for Israeli critics of the occupation, and the tragedy that his book tour has become so extremely timely.
Interview with Eitan Bronstein
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview