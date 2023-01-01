The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231020.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- Putin and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a Belt and Road forum in Bejing, where 140 countries met to be part of a huge 10 year old economic zone. Russia is joining China in restricting imports of Japanese seafood until further tests for radioactive contamination from the water being dumped from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean. The UN Security Council rejected a ceasefire in Gaza proposal put forth by Russia.

From GERMANY- The bombing of the hospital in Gaza that killed over 400 Palestinians is being protested around the world. Haim Regev, Israeli ambassador to the EU, says the war is not against the Palestinian people and that there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza. An interview with Ian Bremmer, an American founder and president of the Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm.

From FRANCE- At the UN Security Council Brazil proposed a humanitarian pause in Gaza, which the US vetoed. Press reviews on the hospital being bombed in Gaza. There are international calls for an independent investigation into the hospital bombing in Gaza.

From CUBA- The Guardian laid off famous political cartoonist Steve Bell, France banned pro-Palestinian protests, the BBC removed 6 journalists for pro-Palestinian tweets, and MSNBC sidelined 3 prominent Muslim journalists. Egyptian authorities said Israel is not cooperating with efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

