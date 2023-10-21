The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2023, midnight
New South American sounds abound this episode with debuts from Afro-Peruvians Novalima and a dancefloor bolero from Colombia's Sinego. DK Phone finds tragic inspiration in the former salve island of Goree in a mesmerizing slice of Afro-futurism from Senegal. And, Psych breaks from Brother Lee look ahead to the Winter Sky. Give us a try, World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Novalima - Amanecer
Sinego - Labios (La Noche)
Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All CANCON
Tanga - Cumbia Loca CANCON
Asian Dub Foundation - Mindlock INST
DK Phone - Goree Demba
​Nohe & Sus Santos - Come As You Are
Treehouse - Babylon Pressure
Sangit - Anta La Balo
Bruno Capinan - Tara Rara CANCON
Klik & Frik - El Plan (Cyma Remix)
Jeb Loy Nichols - Don't Drop Me
Altin Gun - Cit Cit Cedene
Brother Lee - Winter Sky INST

59:08

https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/world-beat-canada-radio-october-21-2023/

https://Calc0pyr1te.podbean.com/e/world-beat-canada-radio-october-21-2023/

World Beat Canada Radio October 21 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:08 1 Oct. 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 