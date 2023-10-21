Summary: New South American sounds abound this episode with debuts from Afro-Peruvians Novalima and a dancefloor bolero from Colombia's Sinego. DK Phone finds tragic inspiration in the former salve island of Goree in a mesmerizing slice of Afro-futurism from Senegal. And, Psych breaks from Brother Lee look ahead to the Winter Sky. Give us a try, World Beat Canada Radio!