New South American sounds abound this episode with debuts from Afro-Peruvians Novalima and a dancefloor bolero from Colombia's Sinego. DK Phone finds tragic inspiration in the former salve island of Goree in a mesmerizing slice of Afro-futurism from Senegal. And, Psych breaks from Brother Lee look ahead to the Winter Sky. Give us a try, World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Novalima - Amanecer Sinego - Labios (La Noche) Alpha Yaya Diallo - Freedom For All CANCON Tanga - Cumbia Loca CANCON Asian Dub Foundation - Mindlock INST DK Phone - Goree Demba Nohe & Sus Santos - Come As You Are Treehouse - Babylon Pressure Sangit - Anta La Balo Bruno Capinan - Tara Rara CANCON Klik & Frik - El Plan (Cyma Remix) Jeb Loy Nichols - Don't Drop Me Altin Gun - Cit Cit Cedene Brother Lee - Winter Sky INST