From The Jesster to The Wisest Fool, Celt In A Twist salutes those of great wit if not wisdom. A new acquisition called Double You from harpest Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain on hardanger PLUS Peatbog Faeries and Afro Celt Sound System bring Celtronica to the fore. Celebrating 20 years, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses INST The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us Beolach - Freddy's Set INST CANCON Mary Jane Lamond/Wendy MacIsac - The Soldier's Song CANCON Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster Old Blind Dogs - The Wisest Fool ROS - Ball De La Carxofa Afro Celt Sound System - Step Up The Sternwheelers - Don't Turn Around Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise Petter Naessan - Tam Lin Reel INST