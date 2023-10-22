The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
Oct. 19, 2023, midnight
From The Jesster to The Wisest Fool, Celt In A Twist salutes those of great wit if not wisdom. A new acquisition called Double You from harpest Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain on hardanger PLUS Peatbog Faeries and Afro Celt Sound System bring Celtronica to the fore. Celebrating 20 years, it's Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses INST
The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us
Beolach - Freddy's Set INST CANCON
Mary Jane Lamond/Wendy MacIsac - The Soldier's Song CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
Old Blind Dogs - The Wisest Fool
ROS - Ball De La Carxofa
Afro Celt Sound System - Step Up
The Sternwheelers - Don't Turn Around
Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Wonder
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise
Petter Naessan - Tam Lin Reel INST

57:36

00:57:36 1 Oct. 19, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
