Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 405
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Yves Engler, Ken Stone, Robert Inlakesh, Philip Giraldi
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Oct. 20, 2023, midnight
This week on a dynamic episode of the global Research News Hour we are turning our attention to the explosion of all peace between Israel and Gaza following the devastating attack by Hamas on Israeli citizens and the show of support from world leaders, from the US, Canada, France and elsewhere giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moral support to not only inflict violence on Palestinians, but also to wage genocide on the population greater than any level since the creation of the Israeli State in 1948. In our first half hour, Canadian activists Yves Engler and Ken Stone speak up about the role of the Canadian government and about protests in Hamilton affecting the left wing New Democratic Party. In our second half hour, we hear from Journalist Rob Inlakesh about the many unverified and plausibly incorrect stories in Israel and Gaza circulating on mainstream and social media. Finally, Phil Giraldi a former counter-terrorist expert spelled out how this attack by Hamas which sparked a brand new war on terrorism was also a false flag incident.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 Oct. 20, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 