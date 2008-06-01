Summary: Today we feature Palestinian voices giving context to this past week's crisis. These are voices which for the main part were not heard on commercial American TV. The first voice is Electronic Intifada’s founder Ali Abunimah as interviewed by Al-Jazeera early in the past week. Our 2nd voice, Palestinian Academic Rafaat Alameer, was recorded in Gaza as he sat in his home with his wife and 6 children as the Israeli firestorm was exploding all around them. The 3rd voice is Israeli dissenter Hagai Matar, founder and journalist for the critical Israeli Magazine +972. The 4th and final voice is Columbia University Professor, Rashid Khalidi.



A note from the editor: Hamas’s vicious attack could not have surprised Israel's top leaders. Somehow, Gaza's "secure” fence got magically opened, allowing numerous Hamas vehicles and fighters to cross, attack Israeli settlers, and bring back captives. Here’s what commander of the Kerem Shalom Battalion, who knows the area in detail, wrote…: “Something here doesn’t add up to me!!! This is a mystery that I can’t find an answer to. I was the commander of the Kerem Shalom sector (Rafih), I was in charge of the Kissuf sector, I know the perimeter fence very well, I know how the army works there. ... There are 24/7 forces that are responsible for arriving within a few minutes, if not seconds, to the point where there is an alert in the fence. Every day [we] do at least one penetration practice. Each subdivision has a standby squad whose role is to increase the force in an emergency situation. Observations scattered along the border cover every inch of it. ... Someone here needs to provide explanations!!” (Article 10-13-2023 by By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts and General Herzl Halevi posted at https://www.globalresearch.ca/speculation-mark-hamas-attack-allowed-close-book-palestine/5836029)