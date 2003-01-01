The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
YOGA: Stories From The Mat
Scott Clark
Oct. 20, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Joe Strummer and the Mesclaro’s from 2003. Welcome to our little coastal radio café, our menu features intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture, a place where you just might obtain true enlightenment. Ahem. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 360. This time the Sonic Café presents something we’re calling Yoga, Stories From The Mat. Our cast of comedians all have been on a yoga mat, and are here to give us the inside scoop. Listen for Helen Angley, Mary Mack, Vinnie Montez, Jesse Egan, Karen Rontowski and more. Their yoga stories are wrapped in a music mix pulled from 48 years. Listen the incredible Ravi Shankar, his array of melodic structures and motifs, according to Indian tradition have the ability to color the mind, and may help you obtain true enlightenment. So there’s that, plus, music from Tinariwen, Aleem with Yoga Dub, of course, The Wombats, Conershop, Tom Waits and many more as the Sonic Café presents Yoga, Stories From The Mat from way out here in the mystical Pacific Northwest, where we all where flannel, and we all have a yoga mat. From 1970 here’s a Santana classic, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Andy Hendrickson
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 2: Get Down Moses
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Streetcore
Yr: 2003
Song 3: Oye Como Va
Artist: Santana
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1970
Song 4: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Helen Angley
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Tala Farodast
Artist: Ravi Shankar
LP: Raga Tala
Yr: 1979
Song 6: Nànnuflày
Artist: Tinariwen
LP: Elwan
Yr: 2017
Song 7: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Mary Mack
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Year: 2022
Song 8: Yoga Dub
Artist: Alëem
LP: Sound Season 1
Yr: 1997
Song 9: Lemon To A Knife Fight
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Yr: 2018
Song 10: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Vinnie Montez
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 11: Operation Push
Artist: Cornershop
LP: Judy Sucks A Lemon For Breakfast
Yr: 2010
Song 12: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Jesse Egan
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Way Down in the Hole
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Frank's Wild Years
Yr: 1987
Song 14: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Karen Rontowski
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 15: Smiling Underneath
Artist: Ani DiFranco
LP: Red Letter Year
Yr: 2008
Song 16: Slower, With Pronounced Rhythm
Artist: Frank Rothman
LP: Morphine Mambo Jazz Club-Plastic Records
Yr: 1964
Song 17: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst
Artist: Kortney Shane Williams
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Oct. 20, 2023
