Sonic Café, that’s Joe Strummer and the Mesclaro’s from 2003. Welcome to our little coastal radio café, our menu features intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture, a place where you just might obtain true enlightenment. Ahem. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 360. This time the Sonic Café presents something we’re calling Yoga, Stories From The Mat. Our cast of comedians all have been on a yoga mat, and are here to give us the inside scoop. Listen for Helen Angley, Mary Mack, Vinnie Montez, Jesse Egan, Karen Rontowski and more. Their yoga stories are wrapped in a music mix pulled from 48 years. Listen the incredible Ravi Shankar, his array of melodic structures and motifs, according to Indian tradition have the ability to color the mind, and may help you obtain true enlightenment. So there’s that, plus, music from Tinariwen, Aleem with Yoga Dub, of course, The Wombats, Conershop, Tom Waits and many more as the Sonic Café presents Yoga, Stories From The Mat from way out here in the mystical Pacific Northwest, where we all where flannel, and we all have a yoga mat. From 1970 here’s a Santana classic, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Andy Hendrickson LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 2: Get Down Moses Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Streetcore Yr: 2003 Song 3: Oye Como Va Artist: Santana LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1970 Song 4: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Helen Angley LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Tala Farodast Artist: Ravi Shankar LP: Raga Tala Yr: 1979 Song 6: Nànnuflày Artist: Tinariwen LP: Elwan Yr: 2017 Song 7: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Mary Mack LP: Dry Bar Comedy Year: 2022 Song 8: Yoga Dub Artist: Alëem LP: Sound Season 1 Yr: 1997 Song 9: Lemon To A Knife Fight Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 10: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Vinnie Montez LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 11: Operation Push Artist: Cornershop LP: Judy Sucks A Lemon For Breakfast Yr: 2010 Song 12: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Jesse Egan LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 13: Way Down in the Hole Artist: Tom Waits LP: Frank's Wild Years Yr: 1987 Song 14: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Karen Rontowski LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 15: Smiling Underneath Artist: Ani DiFranco LP: Red Letter Year Yr: 2008 Song 16: Slower, With Pronounced Rhythm Artist: Frank Rothman LP: Morphine Mambo Jazz Club-Plastic Records Yr: 1964 Song 17: People Who Enjoy Yoga Are The Worst Artist: Kortney Shane Williams LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022
