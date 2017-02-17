TBR 231020 - Slime Mold Cowboys*

Subtitle: Slime Mold Cowboys*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 20, 2023, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show starts off by predicting that our planet will soon — once again — become the Planet of the Slime.



Next, we consider insular strategies and we consider whether the friend of our enemy is also our enemy.



Then, the Toothless Old Grandpa gets top billing this week as he describes the Security State’s full-blown campaign to recruit small children.



It’s time to tear out your hair once again. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 17th, 2017



———————————————————



Segments:



Station ID

00:00-00:27



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:27-02:13



Distracted

Ani DiFranco

02:13-03:43



Slime Mold Cowboys

Music: Cowboy Bebop — Crazy Frog — Rockets — Jeffrey Lewis

03:43-21:00



Enemy of my Enemy

Music: Mike Oldfield

20:57-27:14



Station Break

27:15-27:39



Homeland Security Wants Your Kids

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Roger Roger — Fred Schneider — Redtenbacher's Funkestra — Mario Galaxy Orchestra — Ferrante & Teicher

27:39-45:10



____________________________________





Music Intro

45:10-47:26



Moonllight Mile

by The Hinges

47:25-51:55



Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:55-54:00

____________________________________



Bonus 6:



Gravel

by Ani DiFranco

0:00-4:13



Prison Prism

by Ani DiFranco

4:08-5:42



Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

5:33-6:00



