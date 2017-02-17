|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Slime Mold Cowboys*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Oct. 20, 2023, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show starts off by predicting that our planet will soon — once again — become the Planet of the Slime.
Next, we consider insular strategies and we consider whether the friend of our enemy is also our enemy.
Then, the Toothless Old Grandpa gets top billing this week as he describes the Security State’s full-blown campaign to recruit small children.
It’s time to tear out your hair once again. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 17th, 2017
Segments:
Station ID
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:27-02:13
Distracted
Ani DiFranco
02:13-03:43
Slime Mold Cowboys
Music: Cowboy Bebop — Crazy Frog — Rockets — Jeffrey Lewis
03:43-21:00
Enemy of my Enemy
Music: Mike Oldfield
20:57-27:14
Station Break
27:15-27:39
Homeland Security Wants Your Kids
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Roger Roger — Fred Schneider — Redtenbacher's Funkestra — Mario Galaxy Orchestra — Ferrante & Teicher
27:39-45:10
Music Intro
45:10-47:26
Moonllight Mile
by The Hinges
47:25-51:55
Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:55-54:00
Bonus 6:
Gravel
by Ani DiFranco
0:00-4:13
Prison Prism
by Ani DiFranco
4:08-5:42
Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
5:33-6:00
|