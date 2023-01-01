Credits: Stella Perrett, Cartoonist, on the cancelling of Steve Bell, famous Guardian Cartoonist, on the grounds of anti Semitism. The Guardian infiltrated by MI5? Journalists and Cartoonists arrested abroad. Reporters Without Borders. Some of Steve Bell's great cartoons remembered. Substack good place for those cancelled. Jewish guy on Tik Tok bemoaning Israel's shameful behaviour in the treatment of it's neighbours and Mossad behind Hamas. Demos by Jews in US against Israeli action in Gaza. Rita Cangalousi from the Palestinian Museum in central Bristol on Israel's massacre in Gaza. David Miller on Press TV with Chris Williamson - Israel caught unaware? Lady from Kibbutz on Israel radio saying IDF killed lots of Jews along with Hamas. ITVs Peston - poll says most Israeli's want Netanyahu out. Hamas created by Mossad. Theories on attack and Netanyahu's possible big picture. Palestinian Museum on Facebook, open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm Free. The Listening Post on Al Jazeera 'How Israel Automated Occupation in Hebron'. Eldin Fahmy and Helen Green from Bristol Palestine Solidarity Campaign on situation in Gaza and protests in Bristol and London. James Tweedy, journalist for Sputnik, on situation in Israel/Gaza. Hananya Naftali from IDF Information Warfare Taskforce. 'Mowing the Lawn'. At least 22 journalists killed in Gaza. Escalation of conflict and nuclear weapons? Hospital bombing in Gaza - who did it? Al Jazeera report on Biden vetoing UN ceasefire resolution, and the hospital bombing in Gaza. Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Representative in UN, gives speech. Gilad Erdan, Israel Representative in UN, gives speech. Tony Greenstein, Jewish author, on Gaza as a prison and Netanyahu's ultimate goal. MP Crispin Blunt on how UK could be complicit with Israel's war crimes legally. Greenstein on genocide in Gaza, Egypt taking US aid, and Biblical guide on how Jews in Israel should treat non Jews. Sir Alex Younger, former head of MI6, on Peston, saying war will not accelerate. Jordanian Ambassador, Mahmoud Hmoud, at UN, gives speech. David Livingstone on Dark Enlightenment.