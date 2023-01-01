The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Oct. 21, 2023, midnight
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.21.00
Why Has the Green New Deal Not Caught on as fast as it Should Have, Answer People Don't Understand What the New Deal Was

With Clips from Vox & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Title deliberately incorrect). The Green New Deal should be widely accepted based on the number of Americans who are, nearly 100 years after its implementation, supportive of the Old New Deal. In pondering why the Green New Deal was not widely supported I came up with a few “reasons, the primary one being – no, not the conservative attacks on the idea – but the fact people don’t know what the Old New Deal actually was. Which is understandable; to know what the New Deal was, is to read between the cultural lines of what “New Deal” actually means as well as having a slight economic understanding of the 50 years prior to the Great Depression. Both would enable you to appreciate how expansive the New Deal was and why most people at the time knew the New Deal wasn’t just about a few programs, it was about remaking the system their lives depended on.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Find Every 2023 Episode Published on my CWB Podcast Blog
https://classwarbattlefieldpodcast.wordpress.com/

LINKS
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876

Links to Black Leftist Media Sources
Dr. Oba T’shaka Show - https://www.youtube.com/@TheDrObaTShakaShow
Black Power Media - https://www.youtube.com/@BlackPowerMedia.
Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/@rolandsmartin
Black Star Network - https://www.youtube.com/@blackstarnetwork
The Karen Hunter Show - https://www.youtube.com/@KarenHunterShow

Links to Progressive Media Sources
Professional Left Podcast - http://professionalleft.blogspot.com/
Nicole Sandler Show - https://nicolesandler.com/
Renegade Cut - https://www.youtube.com/@renegadecut9875
Rational National - https://www.youtube.com/@therationalnational
The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Dollemore Daily - https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore
Brittany Page - https://www.youtube.com/@brittanyepage
The Thom Hartmann Program - https://www.youtube.com/@thomhartmann
Countdown with Keith Olbermann - https://www.youtube.com/@CountdownWithKO
The Young Turks - https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks
Beu of the Fifth Column - https://www.youtube.com/@BeauoftheFifthColumn
The Humanist Report - https://www.youtube.com/@TheHumanistReport
Christopher Titus’ Armageddon Update - https://www.youtube.com/@christophertitustv
Some More News - https://www.youtube.com/@SMN
Lewis Black’s Rantcast - https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialLewisBlack
Leeja Miller - https://www.youtube.com/@LeejaMiller
Left Reckoning - https://www.youtube.com/@LeftReckoning
Second Thought - https://www.youtube.com/@SecondThought
Secular Talk - https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk
Tennessee Brando - https://www.youtube.com/@TennesseeBrando
Brian Tyler Cohen - https://www.youtube.com/@briantylercohen
Radical Reviewer - https://www.youtube.com/@RadicalReviewer
Activist News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@activistnewsnetwork
The Ring of Fire - https://www.youtube.com/@TheRingofFire
The David Pakman Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedavidpakmanshow
Hal Sparks - https://www.youtube.com/@Infotainmentwars
The Progressive Soap Box - https://www.youtube.com/@JamarlThomas
The Rational Boomer - https://www.youtube.com/@rationalboomer
Blue Dot in Texas - https://www.youtube.com/@ABlueDotInTexas

Links to Progressive Podcast Sources
The Bradcast - https://bradblog.com/
Best of the Left Podcast - https://www.bestoftheleft.com/
The Dollop - https://allthingscomedy.com/podcast/the-dollop
Class Wars Podcast - https://classwars2.blogspot.com/
Hardcore History w/ Dan Carlin - https://www.dancarlin.com/hardcore-history-series/
Millennials are killing Capitalism - https://millennialsarekillingcapitalism.libsyn.com/
The Energy Transition Show - https://xenetwork.org/ets/
Law and Disorder - https://lawanddisorder.org/
Democracy Now - https://www.democracynow.org/
Progressive Voices Network - https://www.progressivevoices.com/

List to Progressive Video Essayists and More
Shaun - https://www.youtube.com/@Shaun_vids
Theory & Philosophy - https://www.youtube.com/@TheoryPhilosophy
Then & Now - https://www.youtube.com/@ThenNow

