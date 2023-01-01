Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.21.00

Why Has the Green New Deal Not Caught on as fast as it Should Have, Answer People Don't Understand What the New Deal Was



With Clips from Vox & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez



(Title deliberately incorrect). The Green New Deal should be widely accepted based on the number of Americans who are, nearly 100 years after its implementation, supportive of the Old New Deal. In pondering why the Green New Deal was not widely supported I came up with a few “reasons, the primary one being – no, not the conservative attacks on the idea – but the fact people don’t know what the Old New Deal actually was. Which is understandable; to know what the New Deal was, is to read between the cultural lines of what “New Deal” actually means as well as having a slight economic understanding of the 50 years prior to the Great Depression. Both would enable you to appreciate how expansive the New Deal was and why most people at the time knew the New Deal wasn’t just about a few programs, it was about remaking the system their lives depended on.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us.

