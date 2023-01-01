The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 22, 2023, midnight
There's a lot of great music from under-recognized innovators on this week's Backbeat - Charline Arthur, Merrill Moore, Camille Howard and even Percy Mayfield get to shine. Ken Tizzard salutes Ron Hines, we hear Mickey and Sylvia before they were a team, honky-tonk country from Carl Smith and low-down blues from Big Mama Thornton.
Artist Title Year
Ray Charles - Mess Around 1953
The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Everybody Loves My Baby 1934
The Mills Brothers - There Goes My Headache 1935
Cab Calloway and His Cotton Club Orchestra - Harlem Camp Meeting 1933
Carl Smith - There She Goes 1954
Ken Tizzard - House 2022
The Soul Satisfiers - I Love To Tell Of His Goodness 1953
Big Mama Thornton - They Call Me Big Mama 1953
Charline Arthur - I've Got the Boogie Blues 1950
Camille Howard - Hurry Back Baby 1953
Little Willie John - There's A Difference 1960
The Delmore Brothers - Steamboat Bill Boogie 1951
George Jones - You Better Treat Your Man Right 1964
Golden Gate Quartet - Jezebel 1941
Percy Mayfield - Two Years Of Torture 1951
Toots & The Maytals - Six And Seven Books 1963
Merril Moore - Saddle Boogie 1957
Little Sylvia Vanderpool - Fine Love 1954
Chuck Berry - Around And Around 1958
Bill Doggett - Leaps and Bounds Pt 1 1957

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 22, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 