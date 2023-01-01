Notes: Artist Title Year

Ray Charles - Mess Around 1953

The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Everybody Loves My Baby 1934

The Mills Brothers - There Goes My Headache 1935

Cab Calloway and His Cotton Club Orchestra - Harlem Camp Meeting 1933

Carl Smith - There She Goes 1954

Ken Tizzard - House 2022

The Soul Satisfiers - I Love To Tell Of His Goodness 1953

Big Mama Thornton - They Call Me Big Mama 1953

Charline Arthur - I've Got the Boogie Blues 1950

Camille Howard - Hurry Back Baby 1953

Little Willie John - There's A Difference 1960

The Delmore Brothers - Steamboat Bill Boogie 1951

George Jones - You Better Treat Your Man Right 1964

Golden Gate Quartet - Jezebel 1941

Percy Mayfield - Two Years Of Torture 1951

Toots & The Maytals - Six And Seven Books 1963

Merril Moore - Saddle Boogie 1957

Little Sylvia Vanderpool - Fine Love 1954

Chuck Berry - Around And Around 1958

Bill Doggett - Leaps and Bounds Pt 1 1957