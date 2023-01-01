There's a lot of great music from under-recognized innovators on this week's Backbeat - Charline Arthur, Merrill Moore, Camille Howard and even Percy Mayfield get to shine. Ken Tizzard salutes Ron Hines, we hear Mickey and Sylvia before they were a team, honky-tonk country from Carl Smith and low-down blues from Big Mama Thornton.
Artist Title Year Ray Charles - Mess Around 1953 The Georgia Washboard Stompers - Everybody Loves My Baby 1934 The Mills Brothers - There Goes My Headache 1935 Cab Calloway and His Cotton Club Orchestra - Harlem Camp Meeting 1933 Carl Smith - There She Goes 1954 Ken Tizzard - House 2022 The Soul Satisfiers - I Love To Tell Of His Goodness 1953 Big Mama Thornton - They Call Me Big Mama 1953 Charline Arthur - I've Got the Boogie Blues 1950 Camille Howard - Hurry Back Baby 1953 Little Willie John - There's A Difference 1960 The Delmore Brothers - Steamboat Bill Boogie 1951 George Jones - You Better Treat Your Man Right 1964 Golden Gate Quartet - Jezebel 1941 Percy Mayfield - Two Years Of Torture 1951 Toots & The Maytals - Six And Seven Books 1963 Merril Moore - Saddle Boogie 1957 Little Sylvia Vanderpool - Fine Love 1954 Chuck Berry - Around And Around 1958 Bill Doggett - Leaps and Bounds Pt 1 1957