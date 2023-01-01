How big-name companies insuring coal could crash the economy and the planet - a new interview with Carly Fabian of Public Citizen. After Bidens approval of massive new natural gas expansion, we review risks with a replay interview - Harvard's Dr. Scot Miller. UK photographer Robert Leslie covered lasting damage in the American South, years after Hurricane Katrina (replay).
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
