October 22, 2023: Musical chairs

Program Type: Music

Date Published: Oct. 22, 2023, midnight

Summary: My Fall 2023 Fund Drive program: Felabration part 2, two hours of Afrobeat from around the world; mic manager is L.J. Rafalko

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 | Nigeria | Corporate Public Control Department (C.P.C.D.) | Black Times | Strut | 2018

Femi Kuti | Nigeria | Truth Don Die | Shoki, Shoki | MCA | 1999



Tony Allen with Afrobeat 2000 | Nigeria-France | When One Road Close | N.E.P.A. (Never Expect Power Always) | Earthworks | 1984

Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | Who Invented Black And White? (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023



Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 | Nigeria-England UK | For The Love Of It | For The Love Of It - Single | Wah Wah 45s | 2023

The Funk Ark | DC USA | Funky Southern (feat Mustafa Akbar) | High Noon | ESL Music | 2012



Geraldo Pino & The Heart Beats | Sierra Leone-Ghana | Heavy Heavy Heavy | Let's Have A Party | EMI | 1974

The Souljazz Orchestra | Canada | Mista President | Freedom No Go Die | Do Right! Music | 2007



Antibalas | USA | Sáré Kon Kon | Antibalas | Daptone | 2012

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band | Benin-USA | Jibiti (Bosq remix) | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023-2020



Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra | USA | One Night Free Rent | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023



