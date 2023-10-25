Zeiad Shamrouch, Middle East Children's Alliance executive director; Mel Goodman, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, former CIA Analyst; Susan Little, senior advocate, California government affairs, Environmental Working Group
Gaza Humanitarian Disaster: 5,000+ Civilians Killed as Water, Food, Fuel & Medical Supplies Blocked; Israel's Planned Gaza Ground Offensive Could Trigger Wider Middle East War; California Food Safety Act Bans Use of Four Chemical Food Additives Likely to Impact the Nation
