Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released: Oct 25, 2023
Action/Event
Zeiad Shamrouch, Middle East Children's Alliance executive director; Mel Goodman, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, former CIA Analyst; Susan Little, senior advocate, California government affairs, Environmental Working Group
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Oct. 25, 2023, midnight
Gaza Humanitarian Disaster: 5,000+ Civilians Killed as Water, Food, Fuel & Medical Supplies Blocked; Israel's Planned Gaza Ground Offensive Could Trigger Wider Middle East War; California Food Safety Act Bans Use of Four Chemical Food Additives Likely to Impact the Nation
