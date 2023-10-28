Summary: Scaring up plenty of debuts, many from Canadian world beaters! Ritesh Das, the driving force behind the Toronto Tabla Ensemble with his first solo project, Los Duendes approach the release of Me Recuerdas, Eccodek pulls the pin on Mistake Of The Ear and Toronto Capoeira Mestre and musician Xoco blends rock guitar and Brazilian pop on Constanca. It's a big world of music and some of the best comes from Canada!