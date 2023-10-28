Scaring up plenty of debuts, many from Canadian world beaters! Ritesh Das, the driving force behind the Toronto Tabla Ensemble with his first solo project, Los Duendes approach the release of Me Recuerdas, Eccodek pulls the pin on Mistake Of The Ear and Toronto Capoeira Mestre and musician Xoco blends rock guitar and Brazilian pop on Constanca. It's a big world of music and some of the best comes from Canada!
Calcopyrite Ccommunications
Balthvs - Like Coconut Water Alpacas Collective (feat. Neg Madnick) - Mavefeze Ritesh Das - Just A Groove CANCON Los Duendes - Coleslaw CANCON Batida - Tem Dor Angelique Kidjo - Cold Sweat Xaman X - Cafe Banana Debo Band - And Lay INST Telek - Midal Bixiga 70 - Malungu (feat. Simone Sou) Eccodek - Greeting Goodbye CANCOCN Xoco - Macullele CANCON Black Flamingos - Tales From The Crypt INST