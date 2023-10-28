The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 26, 2023, midnight
Scaring up plenty of debuts, many from Canadian world beaters! Ritesh Das, the driving force behind the Toronto Tabla Ensemble with his first solo project, Los Duendes approach the release of Me Recuerdas, Eccodek pulls the pin on Mistake Of The Ear and Toronto Capoeira Mestre and musician Xoco blends rock guitar and Brazilian pop on Constanca. It's a big world of music and some of the best comes from Canada!
Calcopyrite Ccommunications
Balthvs - Like Coconut Water
Alpacas Collective (feat. Neg Madnick) - Mavefeze
Ritesh Das - Just A Groove CANCON
Los Duendes - Coleslaw CANCON
Batida - Tem Dor
Angelique Kidjo - Cold Sweat
Xaman X - Cafe Banana
Debo Band - And Lay INST
Telek - Midal
Bixiga 70 - Malungu (feat. Simone Sou)
Eccodek - Greeting Goodbye CANCOCN
Xoco - Macullele CANCON
Black Flamingos - Tales From The Crypt INST

59:24

World Beat Canada Radio October 28 2023
00:59:24 1 Oct. 24, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:24  128Kbps mp3
