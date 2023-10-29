The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 26, 2023, midnight
Celebrating Samhain with the darker side of Celtic music. From tales of blood-sucking wild boars to bog bodies to The Scariest Room, pick your poison and serve with a twist. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist, Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour for 20 years and counting.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Chair - The Scariest Room INST
Mekons - What I Believe At Night
Spirit Of The West - Canadian Skye CANCON
Keven Michael Offord - For Abigail CANCON
Gangar - Slarkjen INST
The Real McKenzies - The Cremation Of Sam McGee CANCON
Bangers & Mash - Eliza Lee
The Go Set - Take Me Home
Bog Bodies - Sun Is Screaming
Cecile Corbel - Dellum Down
Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru
Jim Moray - Lord Bateman
Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Woven INST
Dlu - Ammoch (Evening) INST

58:46

Celt In A Twist October 29 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:46 1 Oct. 24, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 