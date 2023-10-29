Celebrating Samhain with the darker side of Celtic music. From tales of blood-sucking wild boars to bog bodies to The Scariest Room, pick your poison and serve with a twist. Patricia Fraser hosts Celt In A Twist, Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour for 20 years and counting.
The Chair - The Scariest Room INST Mekons - What I Believe At Night Spirit Of The West - Canadian Skye CANCON Keven Michael Offord - For Abigail CANCON Gangar - Slarkjen INST The Real McKenzies - The Cremation Of Sam McGee CANCON Bangers & Mash - Eliza Lee The Go Set - Take Me Home Bog Bodies - Sun Is Screaming Cecile Corbel - Dellum Down Peatbog Faeries - Innes Drinks The Bru Jim Moray - Lord Bateman Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain - Woven INST Dlu - Ammoch (Evening) INST