This week on the Global Research News Hour, we continue to investigate the situation in Israel-Gaza and with an emphasis on the reaction to the escalation of the situation in the 75 year history of the divide. In our first half hour, Pan-African News Wire editor Aboyomi Azikiwe shares his thoughts and analysis of why much of the world is resisting the Israeli response to the Hamas Oct 7 attack to levels rivalling the Iraq War resistance 20 years ago. Then in our second half hour, Chris Cook of radio station CFUV’s Gorilla Radio bring us a conversation from earlier this week with physician Tarek Loubani about the silencing of his colleague Ben Thomson and other humanitarian dissenters in the current age of suppression.
Interviews and audio recordings by Michael Welch and Chris Cook
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we continue to investigate the situation in Israel-Gaza and with an emphasis on the reaction to the escalation of the situation in the 75 year history of the divide. In our first half hour, Pan-African News Wire editor Aboyomi Azikiwe shares his thoughts and analysis of why much of the world is resisting the Israeli response to the Hamas Oct 7 attack to levels rivalling the Iraq War resistance 20 years ago. Then in our second half hour, Chris Cook of radio station CFUV’s Gorilla Radio bring us a conversation from earlier this week with physician Tarek Loubani about the silencing of his colleague Ben Thomson and other humanitarian dissenters in the current age of suppression.