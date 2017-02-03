The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Info Wars*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2023, midnight
In this week’s archive radio show we review a couple of new ‘Truth Police’ entities — both government and private — that may soon be censoring your access to information — especially information critical of government or corporate policy. We pull the pants off corporate tax dodgers, and we review the real reason behind ’terrorism’.

Scary Thunderbolts this week kids. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 3rd, 2017

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:33

Info Wars Intro
Music: Man Or Astroman?
00:33—02:18

Info Wars
Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles
02:18—27:21

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:21—27:45

Gaming Taxes
Music: Ozric Tentacles
27:45—31:49

The Purpose of Terrorism
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin
31:46—40:12

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:10—40:50

Quanah’s Song
by Mamaguroove
40:47—45:42

Nexus
by Mamaguroove
45:38—53:18

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:09—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:03

Cosmic Hippy Puppet Show
by Mamaguroove
0:03—2:12

Sheep
by Mamaguroove
2:12—5:45

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
5:41—6:00

TBR 231027 - Info Wars* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Oct. 26, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
TBR 231027 - IBonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Oct. 26, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 