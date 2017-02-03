TBR 231027 - Info Wars*

Subtitle: Info Wars*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 27, 2023, midnight

Summary: In this week’s archive radio show we review a couple of new ‘Truth Police’ entities — both government and private — that may soon be censoring your access to information — especially information critical of government or corporate policy. We pull the pants off corporate tax dodgers, and we review the real reason behind ’terrorism’.



Scary Thunderbolts this week kids. Listen at your own risk.

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 3rd, 2017



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:33



Info Wars Intro

Music: Man Or Astroman?

00:33—02:18



Info Wars

Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles

02:18—27:21



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:21—27:45



Gaming Taxes

Music: Ozric Tentacles

27:45—31:49



The Purpose of Terrorism

Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin

31:46—40:12



———————————————————



Music Intro

40:10—40:50



Quanah’s Song

by Mamaguroove

40:47—45:42



Nexus

by Mamaguroove

45:38—53:18



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

53:09—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:03



Cosmic Hippy Puppet Show

by Mamaguroove

0:03—2:12



Sheep

by Mamaguroove

2:12—5:45



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

5:41—6:00



