Sonic Café, that’s Lenny Kravitz a covering Smokey Robinson and the Miracles released back in 1965 launching us into another mix of cover tunes so great, they’re scary. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 361. This time the Sonic Café presents a bunch cover tunes that we really like. We’ve got Scary Pockets with a funk cover of the Bee Gees Stayin’ Alive, Robert Palmer covering Little Feat, Billy Gibbons covering a bluesman Big Joe Williams tune from way back in 1935, Phish covering the Talking Heads, Placebo covering Kate Bush, and the list goes on. Also comedian Tim Walkoe steps up to the mic to tell us why there is nothing worse than watching Day Time television. All that plus toss in a few quick comedic observations from Mark Normand, Robert Mac and Jim Gaffigan. All straight ahead as the Sonic Café discovers why daytime television is the worst in another mix of cover tunes so great they’re scary, from that little radio café shrouded in the misty fog out here in the great Pacific Northwest. From 2018 this is Afterhere with there cover of the great Jimi Hendrix. This is All Along the Watchtower and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Ooo Baby Baby Artist: Lenny Kravitz LP: Strut Yr: 2014 Song 2: All Along the Watchtower Artist: Afterhere LP: Addict Yr: 2018 Song 3: Overeating!! Artist: Mark Normand LP: Comedy Shorts Yr: 2022 Song 4: Stayin' Alive (BeeGees Cover) Artist: Scary Pockets Feat. Lizzy McAlpine LP: Yr. 2022 Song 5: Sailin' Shoes Artist: Robert Palmer LP: Best Of Both Worlds: The Robert Palmer Anthology Yr: 1974 Song 6: Nothing Is Worse Than Day Time Television Artist: Tim Walkoe LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 7: Baby Please Don't Go Artist: Billy Gibbons And The BFG's LP: Perfectamundo Year: 2015 Song 8: Candyman (Cover) Artist: Primus LP: The Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble Yr: 2014 Song 9: Revolution Artist: Blessid Union Of Souls LP: Walking Off The Buzz Yr: 1999 Song 10: Once in a Lifetime 1996-10-31 Artist: Phish LP: Jambands Celebrate Talking Heads Yr: 2001 Song 11: Come See About Me Artist: Tedeschi Trucks Band LP: Revelator Yr: 2011 Song 12: Times have changed but not Russia Artist: Robert Mac LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 13: Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush Cover) Artist: Placebo LP: Covers Yr: 2003 Song 14: Ziggy Stardust Artist: Bauhaus LP: The Sky's Gone Out Yr: 1982 Song 15: Sauna Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: Song 16: Interstate Love Song (Stone Temple Pirates Cover) Artist: Mixed Up Everything LP: 2022 Yr: Song 17: Iron Man Artist: The Cardigans LP: First Band on the Moon Yr: 2016 Song 18: Drum Intro (Bonus Track) Artist: Les Baxter LP: The Primitive and the Passionate Yr: 2014
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
