Sonic Café, that’s Lenny Kravitz a covering Smokey Robinson and the Miracles released back in 1965 launching us into another mix of cover tunes so great, they’re scary. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 361. This time the Sonic Café presents a bunch cover tunes that we really like. We’ve got Scary Pockets with a funk cover of the Bee Gees Stayin’ Alive, Robert Palmer covering Little Feat, Billy Gibbons covering a bluesman Big Joe Williams tune from way back in 1935, Phish covering the Talking Heads, Placebo covering Kate Bush, and the list goes on. Also comedian Tim Walkoe steps up to the mic to tell us why there is nothing worse than watching Day Time television. All that plus toss in a few quick comedic observations from Mark Normand, Robert Mac and Jim Gaffigan. All straight ahead as the Sonic Café discovers why daytime television is the worst in another mix of cover tunes so great they’re scary, from that little radio café shrouded in the misty fog out here in the great Pacific Northwest. From 2018 this is Afterhere with there cover of the great Jimi Hendrix. This is All Along the Watchtower and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Ooo Baby Baby
Artist: Lenny Kravitz
LP: Strut
Yr: 2014
Song 2: All Along the Watchtower
Artist: Afterhere
LP: Addict
Yr: 2018
Song 3: Overeating!!
Artist: Mark Normand
LP: Comedy Shorts
Yr: 2022
Song 4: Stayin' Alive (BeeGees Cover)
Artist: Scary Pockets Feat. Lizzy McAlpine
LP:
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Sailin' Shoes
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: Best Of Both Worlds: The Robert Palmer Anthology
Yr: 1974
Song 6: Nothing Is Worse Than Day Time Television
Artist: Tim Walkoe
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Baby Please Don't Go
Artist: Billy Gibbons And The BFG's
LP: Perfectamundo
Year: 2015
Song 8: Candyman (Cover)
Artist: Primus
LP: The Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble
Yr: 2014
Song 9: Revolution
Artist: Blessid Union Of Souls
LP: Walking Off The Buzz
Yr: 1999
Song 10: Once in a Lifetime 1996-10-31
Artist: Phish
LP: Jambands Celebrate Talking Heads
Yr: 2001
Song 11: Come See About Me
Artist: Tedeschi Trucks Band
LP: Revelator
Yr: 2011
Song 12: Times have changed but not Russia
Artist: Robert Mac
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush Cover)
Artist: Placebo
LP: Covers
Yr: 2003
Song 14: Ziggy Stardust
Artist: Bauhaus
LP: The Sky's Gone Out
Yr: 1982
Song 15: Sauna
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr:
Song 16: Interstate Love Song (Stone Temple Pirates Cover)
Artist: Mixed Up Everything
LP: 2022
Yr:
Song 17: Iron Man
Artist: The Cardigans
LP: First Band on the Moon
Yr: 2016
Song 18: Drum Intro (Bonus Track)
Artist: Les Baxter
LP: The Primitive and the Passionate
Yr: 2014
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

