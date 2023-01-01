Notes: Artist - Title Year

The Sensational Nightingales - Will He Welcome Me There 1952

The Farmer Boys - It Pays to Advertise 1955

Dave Bartholomew - The Golden Rule 1952

Gene Autry - Wave To Me My Lady

Slim Gaillard - There's No Two Ways About It 1952

Harry Choates - Louisiana Boogie 1950

Barbara Lynn - There's Something On Your Mind 1963

Otis Redding - You Left The Water Running 1966

Bro Green's Southern Sons - What Manner Of Man

Merle Travis - Crazy Boogie 1948

Wynona Carr - It's Raining Outside 1955

Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys- Drinkin' for two 2023

Viola Watkins - You're In Love With Every One 1947

Lonnie Johnson & Clarence Williams- Wipe It Off 1930

The Prairie Ramblers - I'm A Married Man 1946

Moon Mullican - Downstream 1954

The Kansas City Tomcats - Nobody Knows 1955

Edgar Blanchard & The Gondoliers- Creole Gal Blues 1950

Larry Dale - Please Tell Me 1954

Gene Henslee - Rockin' Baby 1954

Buddy Johnson - Crazy 'Bout A Saxophone 1958