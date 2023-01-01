The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
We've got everything from big-name artists like Otis Redding to unknowns such as The Kansas City Tomcats, a couple of brilliant but not-well-known session guitarists get their turn in the spotlight and new artist Weepin' Dave gives us his take on classic Bakersfield-style country. In other words, a typical show
Artist - Title Year
The Sensational Nightingales - Will He Welcome Me There 1952
The Farmer Boys - It Pays to Advertise 1955
Dave Bartholomew - The Golden Rule 1952
Gene Autry - Wave To Me My Lady
Slim Gaillard - There's No Two Ways About It 1952
Harry Choates - Louisiana Boogie 1950
Barbara Lynn - There's Something On Your Mind 1963
Otis Redding - You Left The Water Running 1966
Bro Green's Southern Sons - What Manner Of Man
Merle Travis - Crazy Boogie 1948
Wynona Carr - It's Raining Outside 1955
Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys- Drinkin' for two 2023
Viola Watkins - You're In Love With Every One 1947
Lonnie Johnson & Clarence Williams- Wipe It Off 1930
The Prairie Ramblers - I'm A Married Man 1946
Moon Mullican - Downstream 1954
The Kansas City Tomcats - Nobody Knows 1955
Edgar Blanchard & The Gondoliers- Creole Gal Blues 1950
Larry Dale - Please Tell Me 1954
Gene Henslee - Rockin' Baby 1954
Buddy Johnson - Crazy 'Bout A Saxophone 1958

00:58:00 1 Oct. 29, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
