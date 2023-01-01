Notes: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome from Minneapolis, Minnesota. "The Pretendians Band,” founding members Thomas and Christine, lead singer and drummer, will be in the house. One of Minnesota’s finest rock bands. They’re new album is out and it’s called “Stories From the Fire,” a nice mix of Indigenous Rock. They are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/pretendians-band.



Enjoy music by Pretendians Band, Xit, Blue Mountain Tribe, Aysanabee, Morgan Toney, Bluedog, Johnny Ray Jones, Latin Vibe, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Wolfsheart, Jose Feliciano, Hataalii, Graeme Jonez, Janet Panic, Soleil Launiere, Adrian Sutherland, Carsen Gray, Zoe, Yogui, Obie P, Shawnee Kish, Locos Por Juana, B-Side Players, Love to Bleed, Wayne Lavallee, Tom Bee and much much more.



