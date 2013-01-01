The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
aka The Bad I #49
2
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 25, 2023, midnight
1. 5th Avenue - Union Blak
2. Everyday Hell - Fredro Starr & Audible Doctor
3. It's That Real (remix) - Amiri
4. Lamp Posts & Neon Lights - Professor P & DJ Akilles ft. Blu
5. I Do It For... - Die-Rek
6. Feel Like (Love Love) - Rapsody ft. Common
7. Serenade The Block - Phashara
8. Chicanery - Moka Only
9. Jam - 3913
10. They Hate the Grasshopper - TaRell TymeS
11. All In Together - Progress Evolution
12. Mash Up - E'Nogs ft. TWERO' HAR1
13. Secret Agent Z - HideandSeekZoo
14. The Benefit Of Friends - Adalession
15. One Stone - Artillionaire
16. Breaking Day - Joey & DaLoe
17. Rhymes4DaysAnd - Pseudo Slang
18. Autumn - Question & Freddie Joachim
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:01 1 Oct. 25, 2013
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:57:01  192Kbps mp3
(78.9MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 