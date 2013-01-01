Summary: 1. 5th Avenue - Union Blak

2. Everyday Hell - Fredro Starr & Audible Doctor

3. It's That Real (remix) - Amiri

4. Lamp Posts & Neon Lights - Professor P & DJ Akilles ft. Blu

5. I Do It For... - Die-Rek

6. Feel Like (Love Love) - Rapsody ft. Common

7. Serenade The Block - Phashara

8. Chicanery - Moka Only

9. Jam - 3913

10. They Hate the Grasshopper - TaRell TymeS

11. All In Together - Progress Evolution

12. Mash Up - E'Nogs ft. TWERO' HAR1

13. Secret Agent Z - HideandSeekZoo

14. The Benefit Of Friends - Adalession

15. One Stone - Artillionaire

16. Breaking Day - Joey & DaLoe

17. Rhymes4DaysAnd - Pseudo Slang

18. Autumn - Question & Freddie Joachim

