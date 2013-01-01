1. 5th Avenue - Union Blak 2. Everyday Hell - Fredro Starr & Audible Doctor 3. It's That Real (remix) - Amiri 4. Lamp Posts & Neon Lights - Professor P & DJ Akilles ft. Blu 5. I Do It For... - Die-Rek 6. Feel Like (Love Love) - Rapsody ft. Common 7. Serenade The Block - Phashara 8. Chicanery - Moka Only 9. Jam - 3913 10. They Hate the Grasshopper - TaRell TymeS 11. All In Together - Progress Evolution 12. Mash Up - E'Nogs ft. TWERO' HAR1 13. Secret Agent Z - HideandSeekZoo 14. The Benefit Of Friends - Adalession 15. One Stone - Artillionaire 16. Breaking Day - Joey & DaLoe 17. Rhymes4DaysAnd - Pseudo Slang 18. Autumn - Question & Freddie Joachim
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
