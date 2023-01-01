The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and the campaign to stop it
Weekly Program
Sylvia Earle, 85 year old deep sea Explorer; John Vermilye, co-chair Mission Blue; YoYo Ma, cellist
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
The deep sea floor has become a highly contested region of the world. Mining companies are eager to scrape up something called "nodules" that contain various minerals in high demand. Deep sea explorers and other environmentally conscious people are terrified about what damage that could cause not only to the oceans and its inhabitants, but to the climate of the earth. One of the world's most knowledgeable persons about the ocean floor - and avid opponent of Deep Sea Mining - is longtime deep sea explorer Sylvia Earle. In June 2023, she appeared for a Fireside Chat with John Vermilye of Mission Blue, at the Explorers Club. Includes sound track of a short film for which Earle collaborated with famed cellist YoYo Ma. She gives important information about fish and farming.
https://www.stopecocide.earth/events/protecting-the-ocean-via-criminal-law-a-fireside-chat-with-sylvia-earle
Series editor, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:50 1 Oct. 29, 2023
New York, Canada, ocean
  View Script
    
