Is the Green New Deal a solution or another problem? Rethinking our options first with Dr. Ted Trainer, founder of The Simpler Way and Pigface Point, Australia. From Cambridge, political economist Jeremy Green finds dangerous myths in the New Deal for an overloaded system. Look out for the growth monster wearing green clothes!
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Song clip "We Didn't Start the Fire" climate remake by the Torquay Girls Grammar School in Devon, UK.
