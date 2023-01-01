The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
green growth still kills
Weekly Program
Ted Trainer, Jeremy Green
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
Is the Green New Deal a solution or another problem? Rethinking our options first with Dr. Ted Trainer, founder of The Simpler Way and Pigface Point, Australia. From Cambridge, political economist Jeremy Green finds dangerous myths in the New Deal for an overloaded system. Look out for the growth monster wearing green clothes!
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Song clip "We Didn't Start the Fire" climate remake by
the Torquay Girls Grammar School in Devon, UK.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 231101 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 231101 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 231101 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 29, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 