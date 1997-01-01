The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: October 29, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Bembeya Jazz (Guinea)
N’Lanyo
Defi & Continue
Syllart Productions – 2000
3) Horoya Band (Guinea)
Kanimba
Paya-Paya
Dakar Sound - 1997
4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Diarabi Muso
Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2
Mieruba – 2023
5) Zani Diabaté (Mali)
Mougoutigui
Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali, Volume 2
Número Group - 2023
6) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Tant Mieux
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020
7) M.A.K.U Sound System (Colombia/USA)
De Barrio
Mezcla
Glitterbeat Records – 2016
8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Una Oración
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023
9) Daymé Arocena (Cuba)
It’s Not Gonna Be Forever
Cubafonía
Brownswood Recordings - 2017
10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Como te Eztraño
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002
11) Suzanna Owiyo (Kenya)
Jamer
My Roots
Kirkelig Kulturveksted – 2010
12) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
J.J. Full Stop
Kaboum Boum
Ketebul Music – 2001
13) Nu Look (Haiti)
Legacy
Abô
Kaliko Productions - 2007
14) Zenglen (Haiti)
Move Divos
Atõ N’Alèz
B.E. Relations Publishing - 2022
15) Moni Bilé (Cameroon)
Jabane la Ndolo
L’Integrale de Moni Bilé: 20e Anniversaire
Retro Tan – 2022
16) Maréchal Papillon (Cameroon)
Diba
Porc-èpic (featuring Meiway & Jackie Kingue)
SPM – 2007
17) Les Veterans (Cameroon)
Veterans Collection
Au Village
Ebobolo FIA – 1985
18) Orquestra Super Mama Djombo (guinea-Bissau)
Pamparida
Na Cambança
Sons D’Africa – 2017
19) Baobab Guy-Gui (Senegal)
Galleabe
Mame Diarra Bousso
Production M’Mbow – 1986
20) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)
Muévete
Chan…Chan…Charanga!
Echo-Fuego – 2008
21) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Se Que Vas A Cambiar
Aquí Están Los Ases
Camajan - 2006
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 29, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
9
