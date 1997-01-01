Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Bembeya Jazz (Guinea)

N’Lanyo

Defi & Continue

Syllart Productions – 2000



3) Horoya Band (Guinea)

Kanimba

Paya-Paya

Dakar Sound - 1997



4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Diarabi Muso

Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2

Mieruba – 2023



5) Zani Diabaté (Mali)

Mougoutigui

Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali, Volume 2

Número Group - 2023



6) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)

Tant Mieux

Ko Koura

Sako Wana - 2020



7) M.A.K.U Sound System (Colombia/USA)

De Barrio

Mezcla

Glitterbeat Records – 2016



8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)

Una Oración

Pura Actitúd

Plú con Plá - 2023



9) Daymé Arocena (Cuba)

It’s Not Gonna Be Forever

Cubafonía

Brownswood Recordings - 2017





10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)

Como te Eztraño

Rezos

Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002



11) Suzanna Owiyo (Kenya)

Jamer

My Roots

Kirkelig Kulturveksted – 2010



12) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)

J.J. Full Stop

Kaboum Boum

Ketebul Music – 2001



13) Nu Look (Haiti)

Legacy

Abô

Kaliko Productions - 2007



14) Zenglen (Haiti)

Move Divos

Atõ N’Alèz

B.E. Relations Publishing - 2022



15) Moni Bilé (Cameroon)

Jabane la Ndolo

L’Integrale de Moni Bilé: 20e Anniversaire

Retro Tan – 2022



16) Maréchal Papillon (Cameroon)

Diba

Porc-èpic (featuring Meiway & Jackie Kingue)

SPM – 2007



17) Les Veterans (Cameroon)

Veterans Collection

Au Village

Ebobolo FIA – 1985



18) Orquestra Super Mama Djombo (guinea-Bissau)

Pamparida

Na Cambança

Sons D’Africa – 2017



19) Baobab Guy-Gui (Senegal)

Galleabe

Mame Diarra Bousso

Production M’Mbow – 1986



20) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)

Muévete

Chan…Chan…Charanga!

Echo-Fuego – 2008



21) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)

Se Que Vas A Cambiar

Aquí Están Los Ases

Camajan - 2006