Program Information
The Motherland Influence
11
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Bembeya Jazz (Guinea)
N’Lanyo
Defi & Continue
Syllart Productions – 2000

3) Horoya Band (Guinea)
Kanimba
Paya-Paya
Dakar Sound - 1997

4) Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Diarabi Muso
Afro Jazz Folk Collection, Vol. 2
Mieruba – 2023

5) Zani Diabaté (Mali)
Mougoutigui
Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali, Volume 2
Número Group - 2023

6) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Tant Mieux
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020

7) M.A.K.U Sound System (Colombia/USA)
De Barrio
Mezcla
Glitterbeat Records – 2016

8) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Una Oración
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023

9) Daymé Arocena (Cuba)
It’s Not Gonna Be Forever
Cubafonía
Brownswood Recordings - 2017


10) Bobi Céspedes (Cuba)
Como te Eztraño
Rezos
Six Degrees Travel Series - 2002

11) Suzanna Owiyo (Kenya)
Jamer
My Roots
Kirkelig Kulturveksted – 2010

12) Nairobi City Ensemble (Kenya)
J.J. Full Stop
Kaboum Boum
Ketebul Music – 2001

13) Nu Look (Haiti)
Legacy
Abô
Kaliko Productions - 2007

14) Zenglen (Haiti)
Move Divos
Atõ N’Alèz
B.E. Relations Publishing - 2022

15) Moni Bilé (Cameroon)
Jabane la Ndolo
L’Integrale de Moni Bilé: 20e Anniversaire
Retro Tan – 2022

16) Maréchal Papillon (Cameroon)
Diba
Porc-èpic (featuring Meiway & Jackie Kingue)
SPM – 2007

17) Les Veterans (Cameroon)
Veterans Collection
Au Village
Ebobolo FIA – 1985

18) Orquestra Super Mama Djombo (guinea-Bissau)
Pamparida
Na Cambança
Sons D’Africa – 2017

19) Baobab Guy-Gui (Senegal)
Galleabe
Mame Diarra Bousso
Production M’Mbow – 1986

20) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)
Muévete
Chan…Chan…Charanga!
Echo-Fuego – 2008

21) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Se Que Vas A Cambiar
Aquí Están Los Ases
Camajan - 2006

01:59:59 1 Oct. 29, 2023
