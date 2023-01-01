Falu

The Children's Hour

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Grammy winner Falu, the Kids Crew, Katie Stone

Oct. 30, 2023

Summary: This time on The Childrens Hour meet Falu. Shes an 11th generation performer of sacred Raga music, shes bringing a new genre to her homeland of India: Childrens Music. She also won the 2021 Grammy for Best Childrens Release, and we have her for the whole hour.



Falu teaches us the 22 note Raga scale, and explains why to Western ears, Indian music has that unique harmonics and melodies.



While this time Falu won the Grammy for A Colorful World, she was also nominated for her first childrens release called Falus Bazaar, which gained her international notariety for changing the landscape of Indian music to include a genre for children.



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Many thanks to Falu for for being with us on the show.



Executive Producer Katie Stone

Senior Producer Christina Stella



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



