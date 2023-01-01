The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Grammy winner Falu, the Kids Crew, Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2023, midnight
This time on The Childrens Hour meet Falu. Shes an 11th generation performer of sacred Raga music, shes bringing a new genre to her homeland of India: Childrens Music. She also won the 2021 Grammy for Best Childrens Release, and we have her for the whole hour.

Falu teaches us the 22 note Raga scale, and explains why to Western ears, Indian music has that unique harmonics and melodies.

While this time Falu won the Grammy for A Colorful World, she was also nominated for her first childrens release called Falus Bazaar, which gained her international notariety for changing the landscape of Indian music to include a genre for children.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Many thanks to Falu for for being with us on the show.

© 2023 The Childrens Hour Inc.
Katie Stone - Executive Producer
This is the promo spot for our weekly radio show.

We wonder - why are you downloading this if you are not airing our radio show? Do tell: katie@childrenshour.org

Promo: Falu Download Program Podcast
00:00:30 1 Oct. 30, 2023
Produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio, in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  256Kbps mp3
(1MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 