Summary: This time on The Childrens Hour meet Falu. Shes an 11th generation performer of sacred Raga music, shes bringing a new genre to her homeland of India: Childrens Music. She also won the 2021 Grammy for Best Childrens Release, and we have her for the whole hour.



Falu teaches us the 22 note Raga scale, and explains why to Western ears, Indian music has that unique harmonics and melodies.



While this time Falu won the Grammy for A Colorful World, she was also nominated for her first childrens release called Falus Bazaar, which gained her international notariety for changing the landscape of Indian music to include a genre for children.



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Many thanks to Falu for for being with us on the show.



