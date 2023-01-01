Queer seniors’ lives become poetry; the latest Nigerian “gay wedding” raid nabs 76, South Korea’s top court upholds the country’s military gay sex ban, Austria plans to compensate unjustly prosecuted gay men, U.S. House Republicans elect scary Speaker Mike Johnson, and the Libs of TikTok leader howls over her addition to the Anti-Defamation League’s “Glossary of Extremism”. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by John Dyer V & Kalyn Hardman and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Additional material: Barney Frank. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Barbra Streisand; Blood Sweat & Tears; Carles Trepat.
