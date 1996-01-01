The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
Air, “Casanova 70”
from Casanova 70 - EP
Parlophone (France) - 2004

Melenas, “Bang”
from Ahora
Trouble In Mind Records - 2023

Devendra Banhart, “Fireflies”
from Flying Wig
Mexican Summer - 2023

Amsterdam Klezmer Band, “Pandora”
from Blitzmash
Vetnasj Records - 2014

Los Prisioneros, “Estar Solo”
from Pateando Piedras
Plus Music Records - 2016

Guitar Wolf, “Cosmic Space Girl”
from Jet Generation
Matador - 1999

Sam Wilkes, “Greetings to Idris”
from Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar
Leaving Records - 2018

Woods, “Between the Past”
from Perennial
Woodsist - 2023

Dolores O'Riordan, “October”
from Are You Listening?
Castle Communications - 2007

Teenage Fanclub, “I Left a Light On”
from Nothing Lasts Forever
PeMa - 2023

Diego Lorenzini, “Chao Mi Niño (feat. Niña Tormenta)”
from De Algo Hay Que Morir
Uva Robot - 2019

Mono (Japan), “Halcyon (Beautiful Days)”
from Walking Cloud and Deep Red Sky, Flag Fluttered and the Sun S
Temporary Residence Ltd./SC Distribution - 2004

Portugal. The Man, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)”
from Chris Black Changed My Life
Atlantic Records - 2023

Speedy Ortiz, “Ballad of Y & S”
from Rabbit Rabbit
Wax Nine Records - 2023

the pillows, “ONE LIFE”
from ONE LIFE - EP
KING RECORDS - 1997
End

Explosions In the Sky, “Peace Or Quiet”
from End
Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2023

Kristin Hersh, “Dandelion”
from Clear Pond Road
Fire Records - 2023

Juana Molina, “El Perro”
from Segundo
Domino - 2004

Sigur Rós, “Flugufrelsarinn”
from Ágætis Byrjun
Krunk - 1999

Jalen Ngonda, “Please Show Me”
from Come Around and Love Me
Daptone Records - 2023

Sparklehorse, “Evening Star Supercharger”
from Bird Machine
Anti/Epitaph - 2023

The Telescopes, “Only Lovers Know”
from Of Tomorrow
Tapete Records - 2023

Tall Tall Trees, “Dust on the Windowsill”
from Stick to the Mystical I
Joyful Noise Recordings - 2023

Red House Painters, “Make Like Paper”
from Songs for a Blue Guitar
Island Records - 1996

01:59:27 1 Oct. 29, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:27  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 