|Air, “Casanova 70”
from Casanova 70 - EP
Parlophone (France) - 2004
Melenas, “Bang”
from Ahora
Trouble In Mind Records - 2023
Devendra Banhart, “Fireflies”
from Flying Wig
Mexican Summer - 2023
Amsterdam Klezmer Band, “Pandora”
from Blitzmash
Vetnasj Records - 2014
Los Prisioneros, “Estar Solo”
from Pateando Piedras
Plus Music Records - 2016
Guitar Wolf, “Cosmic Space Girl”
from Jet Generation
Matador - 1999
Sam Wilkes, “Greetings to Idris”
from Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar
Leaving Records - 2018
Woods, “Between the Past”
from Perennial
Woodsist - 2023
Dolores O'Riordan, “October”
from Are You Listening?
Castle Communications - 2007
Teenage Fanclub, “I Left a Light On”
from Nothing Lasts Forever
PeMa - 2023
Diego Lorenzini, “Chao Mi Niño (feat. Niña Tormenta)”
from De Algo Hay Que Morir
Uva Robot - 2019
Mono (Japan), “Halcyon (Beautiful Days)”
from Walking Cloud and Deep Red Sky, Flag Fluttered and the Sun S
Temporary Residence Ltd./SC Distribution - 2004
Portugal. The Man, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)”
from Chris Black Changed My Life
Atlantic Records - 2023
Speedy Ortiz, “Ballad of Y & S”
from Rabbit Rabbit
Wax Nine Records - 2023
the pillows, “ONE LIFE”
from ONE LIFE - EP
KING RECORDS - 1997
End
Explosions In the Sky, “Peace Or Quiet”
from End
Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2023
Kristin Hersh, “Dandelion”
from Clear Pond Road
Fire Records - 2023
Juana Molina, “El Perro”
from Segundo
Domino - 2004
Sigur Rós, “Flugufrelsarinn”
from Ágætis Byrjun
Krunk - 1999
Jalen Ngonda, “Please Show Me”
from Come Around and Love Me
Daptone Records - 2023
Sparklehorse, “Evening Star Supercharger”
from Bird Machine
Anti/Epitaph - 2023
The Telescopes, “Only Lovers Know”
from Of Tomorrow
Tapete Records - 2023
Tall Tall Trees, “Dust on the Windowsill”
from Stick to the Mystical I
Joyful Noise Recordings - 2023
Red House Painters, “Make Like Paper”
from Songs for a Blue Guitar
Island Records - 1996