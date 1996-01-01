Notes: Air, “Casanova 70”

from Casanova 70 - EP

Parlophone (France) - 2004



Melenas, “Bang”

from Ahora

Trouble In Mind Records - 2023



Devendra Banhart, “Fireflies”

from Flying Wig

Mexican Summer - 2023



Amsterdam Klezmer Band, “Pandora”

from Blitzmash

Vetnasj Records - 2014



Los Prisioneros, “Estar Solo”

from Pateando Piedras

Plus Music Records - 2016



Guitar Wolf, “Cosmic Space Girl”

from Jet Generation

Matador - 1999



Sam Wilkes, “Greetings to Idris”

from Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar

Leaving Records - 2018



Woods, “Between the Past”

from Perennial

Woodsist - 2023



Dolores O'Riordan, “October”

from Are You Listening?

Castle Communications - 2007



Teenage Fanclub, “I Left a Light On”

from Nothing Lasts Forever

PeMa - 2023



Diego Lorenzini, “Chao Mi Niño (feat. Niña Tormenta)”

from De Algo Hay Que Morir

Uva Robot - 2019



Mono (Japan), “Halcyon (Beautiful Days)”

from Walking Cloud and Deep Red Sky, Flag Fluttered and the Sun S

Temporary Residence Ltd./SC Distribution - 2004



Portugal. The Man, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)”

from Chris Black Changed My Life

Atlantic Records - 2023



Speedy Ortiz, “Ballad of Y & S”

from Rabbit Rabbit

Wax Nine Records - 2023



the pillows, “ONE LIFE”

from ONE LIFE - EP

KING RECORDS - 1997

End



Explosions In the Sky, “Peace Or Quiet”

from End

Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2023



Kristin Hersh, “Dandelion”

from Clear Pond Road

Fire Records - 2023



Juana Molina, “El Perro”

from Segundo

Domino - 2004



Sigur Rós, “Flugufrelsarinn”

from Ágætis Byrjun

Krunk - 1999



Jalen Ngonda, “Please Show Me”

from Come Around and Love Me

Daptone Records - 2023



Sparklehorse, “Evening Star Supercharger”

from Bird Machine

Anti/Epitaph - 2023



The Telescopes, “Only Lovers Know”

from Of Tomorrow

Tapete Records - 2023



Tall Tall Trees, “Dust on the Windowsill”

from Stick to the Mystical I

Joyful Noise Recordings - 2023



Red House Painters, “Make Like Paper”

from Songs for a Blue Guitar

Island Records - 1996

