Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
David Ho
 Sea Change Radio
Oct. 10, 2023, midnight
Carbon offsets are often touted as a solution to humanity’s bad habit of emitting an awful lot of CO2. But how many of us actually know what things like carbon offsets and carbon dioxide removal are all about? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with David Ho, a professor in the oceanography department at the University of Hawaii at Manōa and a co-founder of the nonprofit, [C]Worthy. We discuss his recent piece in Nature journal explaining the shortcomings of carbon offsets, learn more about the mission of [C]Worthy, and take a look at how some corporations greenwash the admirable goal of producing net zero goods.
Track: The Meters
Artist: A Message From The Meters
Album: Struttin’
Label: Charly
Year: 1970

Track: Roll The Bones
Artist: Shakey Graves
Album: Roll The Bones
Label: Dulatone
Year: 2011

Track: Don’t Explain
Artist: Nina Simone
Album: Let It All Out
Label: Phillips
Year: 1966

00:29:00 1 Oct. 10, 2023
San Francisco
