Notes: Hey Listeners,



I am pumped to be back in the studio with my friend, Jason Golos. Like many of us that DJ up here and listen to the music programming here at WRIR, Jason is a music geek in every positive way that can be construed. He’s put together a fun batch of really good songs to share with you tonight.



Keep it tuned here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Piece Of Clay You're The Man (Expanded Edition) UNI/MOTOWN

Walk a Mile in My Shoes Willie Hightower Capitol Records

My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me) My Whole World Ended UNI/MOTOWN

Lady Day and John Coltrane The Revolution Begins: The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace Records

No Easy Way Down 60 Watt Silver Lining (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records

Halfway Home Dear Science Touch and Go Records

Can't Go Halfway Cult Cargo: Belize City Boil Up Numero Group

Last Kind Word Blues Presenting Geeshie Wiley Universal Digital Enterprises

If You Want Blood What's Next to the Moon Badman Recording Co

These Calloused Hands We Told You Not To Cross Us... Crypt Records

Giant Anything But Words Warner Records

I Get No Joy Jade Bird Glassnote Music LLC

Making Believe Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell Epic

Stupid Boy Can't Have Nothin' Nice Owen Lee Recordings

Rainsquall Bloomed (Remastered) Merge Records

Hotel Lightning Show Hotel Lightning Show - Single 2180604 Records DK

Not Enough Rock N Roll Pony Laughing Outlaw Records

California The Great Destroyer Chair Kicker's Union

Moonlight Mile Sticky Fingers (2015 Remaster) Polydor Records

Ginger Low-Fi at Society High Stomper Music

The Sound Bastards of the Beat Red Ink/Epic

Truly, Truly Storm Hymnal: Gems from the Vault of Grant Lee Buffalo Chrysalis Records

Timeless Melody The La's (Deluxe Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Down In the Valley I Can't Go On, I'll Go On Merge Records

The Weakest Shade of Blue Yours, Mine & Ours New West Records

That Great Love Sound Chain Gang of Love Columbia

