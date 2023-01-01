The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I am pumped to be back in the studio with my friend, Jason Golos. Like many of us that DJ up here and listen to the music programming here at WRIR, Jason is a music geek in every positive way that can be construed. He’s put together a fun batch of really good songs to share with you tonight.
Keep it tuned here and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Piece Of Clay You're The Man (Expanded Edition) UNI/MOTOWN Walk a Mile in My Shoes Willie Hightower Capitol Records My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me) My Whole World Ended UNI/MOTOWN Lady Day and John Coltrane The Revolution Begins: The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace Records No Easy Way Down 60 Watt Silver Lining (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records Halfway Home Dear Science Touch and Go Records Can't Go Halfway Cult Cargo: Belize City Boil Up Numero Group Last Kind Word Blues Presenting Geeshie Wiley Universal Digital Enterprises If You Want Blood What's Next to the Moon Badman Recording Co These Calloused Hands We Told You Not To Cross Us... Crypt Records Giant Anything But Words Warner Records I Get No Joy Jade Bird Glassnote Music LLC Making Believe Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell Epic Stupid Boy Can't Have Nothin' Nice Owen Lee Recordings Rainsquall Bloomed (Remastered) Merge Records Hotel Lightning Show Hotel Lightning Show - Single 2180604 Records DK Not Enough Rock N Roll Pony Laughing Outlaw Records California The Great Destroyer Chair Kicker's Union Moonlight Mile Sticky Fingers (2015 Remaster) Polydor Records Ginger Low-Fi at Society High Stomper Music The Sound Bastards of the Beat Red Ink/Epic Truly, Truly Storm Hymnal: Gems from the Vault of Grant Lee Buffalo Chrysalis Records Timeless Melody The La's (Deluxe Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) Down In the Valley I Can't Go On, I'll Go On Merge Records The Weakest Shade of Blue Yours, Mine & Ours New West Records That Great Love Sound Chain Gang of Love Columbia