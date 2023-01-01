The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Jason Golos Sittin' In
Oct. 31, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I am pumped to be back in the studio with my friend, Jason Golos. Like many of us that DJ up here and listen to the music programming here at WRIR, Jason is a music geek in every positive way that can be construed. He’s put together a fun batch of really good songs to share with you tonight.

Keep it tuned here and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Piece Of Clay You're The Man (Expanded Edition) UNI/MOTOWN
Walk a Mile in My Shoes Willie Hightower Capitol Records
My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me) My Whole World Ended UNI/MOTOWN
Lady Day and John Coltrane The Revolution Begins: The Flying Dutchman Masters Ace Records
No Easy Way Down 60 Watt Silver Lining (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records
Halfway Home Dear Science Touch and Go Records
Can't Go Halfway Cult Cargo: Belize City Boil Up Numero Group
Last Kind Word Blues Presenting Geeshie Wiley Universal Digital Enterprises
If You Want Blood What's Next to the Moon Badman Recording Co
These Calloused Hands We Told You Not To Cross Us... Crypt Records
Giant Anything But Words Warner Records
I Get No Joy Jade Bird Glassnote Music LLC
Making Believe Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell Epic
Stupid Boy Can't Have Nothin' Nice Owen Lee Recordings
Rainsquall Bloomed (Remastered) Merge Records
Hotel Lightning Show Hotel Lightning Show - Single 2180604 Records DK
Not Enough Rock N Roll Pony Laughing Outlaw Records
California The Great Destroyer Chair Kicker's Union
Moonlight Mile Sticky Fingers (2015 Remaster) Polydor Records
Ginger Low-Fi at Society High Stomper Music
The Sound Bastards of the Beat Red Ink/Epic
Truly, Truly Storm Hymnal: Gems from the Vault of Grant Lee Buffalo Chrysalis Records
Timeless Melody The La's (Deluxe Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Down In the Valley I Can't Go On, I'll Go On Merge Records
The Weakest Shade of Blue Yours, Mine & Ours New West Records
That Great Love Sound Chain Gang of Love Columbia

02:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
