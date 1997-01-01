Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Rogê | Brazil-USA | Mistério da Raça | Curyman | Diamond West | 2023

Jorge Ben | Brazil | O Telefone Tocou Novamente | Forca Bruta | Philips | 1970

Toco | Brazil | Leão Leonardo | Leão Leonardo - Single | Schema | 2023

Ronaldo Mesquita | Brazil | Balança Pema | Bresil 72 | Ebrau | 1972



Ladaniva | Belarus-Armenia-France | Shakar | Ladaniva | Le Label / PIAS | 2023

Shantel | Germany | Disko Boy | Disko Partizani | Crammed | 2007

RotFront | Germany-Ukraine-Hungary-Russia | Kontrabanda (feat RasKar) | 17 Deutsche Tanze | GMO | 2014

Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra | Ex-Yugoslavia | Unza Unza Time | Unza Unza Time | Barclay | 2000



Geoff Berner | Canada | Thank You, No Thank You | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015

Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-USA | God Is Busy, May I Help You? | Acoustic Live | Old Age | 2023

Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-USA | Racist Song | Acoustic Live | Old Age | 2023

Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Immigraniada (We Comin' Rougher) | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010



Mahalia Saunders | Jamaica | Piece Of My Heart | Piece Of My Heart - Single | Upsetter | 1971

Courtney John | Jamaica | Easier To Walk Away | Ecosystem | Soul Man / Fiwi | 2017

Donovan Carless | Jamaica | Be Thankful For What You Got | Be Thankful For What You Got - Single | Giant | 1974

Tinga Stewart | Jamaica | A Brand New Me | A Brand New Me - Single | Pantomine | 1972

Bob & Gene | USA | It's Not What You Know (It's Who You Know) | If You Ask Me To: Victor Axelrod Productions For Daptone Records | Daptone | 2023-2017



Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Guwalya | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023

The Scorpios | Sudan-England UK | Lemon Barah | Lemon Barah - Single | self-released | 2023



The My Sahel Initiative | Mali-Senegal-Niger | My Sahel (feat Vieux Farka Toure, Amadou & Mariam, Bassekou Kouyate, OMG Oumy Gueye, Songhoy Blues & Tal National) | My Sahel - Single | United Nations OCHA | 2023

Bombino | Niger | Darfuq | Sahel | Partisan | 2023

Mdou Moctar | Niger | Kamane Tarhanin | Ilana: The Creator | Sahel Sounds | 2019