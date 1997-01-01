The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2023, midnight
New Brazilian samba-soul from Rogê and Toco; Ladaniva's Balkan beats via Armenia, Belarus and France; Kultur Shock, the other pioneering American gypsy punk band; Victor Axelrod's rocksteady has soul; the East African jazz and funk of Nègarit Band and The Scorpions; the My Sahel Initiative brings six of that region's top musical acts together to raise awareness and funding
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Rogê | Brazil-USA | Mistério da Raça | Curyman | Diamond West | 2023
Jorge Ben | Brazil | O Telefone Tocou Novamente | Forca Bruta | Philips | 1970
Toco | Brazil | Leão Leonardo | Leão Leonardo - Single | Schema | 2023
Ronaldo Mesquita | Brazil | Balança Pema | Bresil 72 | Ebrau | 1972

Ladaniva | Belarus-Armenia-France | Shakar | Ladaniva | Le Label / PIAS | 2023
Shantel | Germany | Disko Boy | Disko Partizani | Crammed | 2007
RotFront | Germany-Ukraine-Hungary-Russia | Kontrabanda (feat RasKar) | 17 Deutsche Tanze | GMO | 2014
Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra | Ex-Yugoslavia | Unza Unza Time | Unza Unza Time | Barclay | 2000

Geoff Berner | Canada | Thank You, No Thank You | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015
Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-USA | God Is Busy, May I Help You? | Acoustic Live | Old Age | 2023
Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-USA | Racist Song | Acoustic Live | Old Age | 2023
Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Immigraniada (We Comin' Rougher) | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010

Mahalia Saunders | Jamaica | Piece Of My Heart | Piece Of My Heart - Single | Upsetter | 1971
Courtney John | Jamaica | Easier To Walk Away | Ecosystem | Soul Man / Fiwi | 2017
Donovan Carless | Jamaica | Be Thankful For What You Got | Be Thankful For What You Got - Single | Giant | 1974
Tinga Stewart | Jamaica | A Brand New Me | A Brand New Me - Single | Pantomine | 1972
Bob & Gene | USA | It's Not What You Know (It's Who You Know) | If You Ask Me To: Victor Axelrod Productions For Daptone Records | Daptone | 2023-2017

Nègarit Band | Ethiopia | Guwalya | Origins | Ethiosonic / Buda Musique | 2023
The Scorpios | Sudan-England UK | Lemon Barah | Lemon Barah - Single | self-released | 2023

The My Sahel Initiative | Mali-Senegal-Niger | My Sahel (feat Vieux Farka Toure, Amadou & Mariam, Bassekou Kouyate, OMG Oumy Gueye, Songhoy Blues & Tal National) | My Sahel - Single | United Nations OCHA | 2023
Bombino | Niger | Darfuq | Sahel | Partisan | 2023
Mdou Moctar | Niger | Kamane Tarhanin | Ilana: The Creator | Sahel Sounds | 2019

Download Program Podcast
01:59:56 1 Oct. 29, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 