The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Tim Killeen
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 31, 2023, midnight
Depending on your point of reference, the term Amazon may evoke the mega-retailer or a vast South American forest. This week on Sea Change Radio we are speaking about the latter with author and conservation scientist Tim Killeen. We talk about his work in the Amazon region, his upcoming book, and what drew him to study this enormous, fragile ecosystem. We also learn about the policies that have contributed to an approximate 20% deforestation of the Amazon, discuss biocommerce in the area, and hear about some optimistic signs of regeneration.
Track: Yeah, You’re Right
Artist: The Meters
Album: Look-Ka Py Py
Label: Josie
Year: 1969

Track: Natural Beauty
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Harvest Moon
Label: Reprise
Year: 1992

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Oct. 31, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 