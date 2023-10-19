The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
UC Berkeley lecture by the Israeli historian, held on October 19, 2023
Weekly Program
Prof. Ilan Pappe
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Nov. 1, 2023, midnight
Ilan Pappe begins with declaring that to understand the situation today we need an accurate definition of Zionism since it was the leading ideology of the settler colonial movement that took over Palestine. Pappe compares the US history and the elimination of the Native inside what is now the US and the post 1948 conquest of Palestine.

There is now growing criticism of racism and land-grab by settlers in the US, while the world tends to excuse the Israeli settlers for their ongoing land-grabs. And expulsions did not stop with the 1948 war that established Israel. Pappe says that Israel removed 300,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza in the June 1967 war. And between 1967 and today almost 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Pappe quotes an American intellectual who declared that the Palestinians have to compensate the Jews for a thousand years of European and Christian antisemitism.

Pappe also gives a moving description of how Palestine was a multicultural and vibrant society before 1948 where Muslims and Jews and Christians lived side by side and co-existed.

Prior to coming to the University of Exeter in the UK in 2008, Pappe was a senior lecturer in political science at the University of Haifa. (1984–2007) After publishing his book: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, Pappe was condemned in Israel’s parliament, and a minister of education called for him to be sacked.

Professor Ilan Pappe spoke at the University of California Berkeley on October 19, 2023. You can find the full lecture and Q/A period on YouTube under the title “Crisis in Zionism, Opportunity for Palestine?”

The moderator of the event was Dr. Ussama Makdisi, Professor of History and Chancellor’s Chair at the University of California Berkeley. The producer was Dr. Hatem Bazian, lecturer at the Department of Ethnic Studies, UC Berkeley.

DATES: Oct. 29, 2023
Location: UC Berkeley/Internet
CREDIT: Hatem Bazian - YouTube channel

Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 19, 2023
UC Berkeley
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Oct. 19, 2023
UC Berkeley
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 