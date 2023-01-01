Summary: Andy Zee looks at the events of just the past seven days, and why an actual revolution to emancipate humanity from oppression and exploitation is not only necessary, but possible. Michelle Xai on Revolution, Nothing Less Week. Bob Avakian, the leader of the revolution, and author of the New Communism, on why state power in the hands of the right people is a very good thing. Andy Zee, Sunsara Taylor and David Zeiger at a screening of the Bob Avakian Interviews.