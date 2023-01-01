The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Humanity In Danger: Climate. Gaza. MAGA Fascism. ORGANIZE NOW: Revolution—Nothing Less! Week
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); David Zeiger (Filmmaker, “Sir! No Sir!”); Michelle Xai (Revolution Clubs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 1, 2023, midnight
Andy Zee looks at the events of just the past seven days, and why an actual revolution to emancipate humanity from oppression and exploitation is not only necessary, but possible. Michelle Xai on Revolution, Nothing Less Week. Bob Avakian, the leader of the revolution, and author of the New Communism, on why state power in the hands of the right people is a very good thing. Andy Zee, Sunsara Taylor and David Zeiger at a screening of the Bob Avakian Interviews.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor – Guest host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

00:58:00 1 Nov. 1, 2023
