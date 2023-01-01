Notes: In the spirit of promoting citizenship in our democracy, during this time as the 2024 presidential election begins to ramp up, every once in a while Julia and I will replay one of our previous episodes—an episode that reminds us of how important critical thinking is to our democracy. So, here’s the first of those: Thinking Clearly episode #79: How critical thinking can make us better citizens and cure our ailing democracy-with guest Timothy Redmond.