Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- The Japanese government has formalized plans for a stimulus package to shore up the economy and counter inflation. The arguments between the prefecture of Okinawa and the central government over the relocation of a US military base in Okinawa have been presented in court. China and the US will hold talks next week on nuclear arms control and non-proliferation. There was a summit in Malta to find a plan to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As of Thursday morning at least 10,000 people have died in the war between Israel and Palestine, with Israel bombing cities and refugee camps. There were protests in Tokyo at the Israeli embassy demanding an immediate ceasefire.



From FRANCE- First a press review focusing on the Israeli bombing of a refugee camp in Palestine. Then an interview from France 24s show called Perspective- Sari Bashi, program director at Human Right Watch, discusses the most urgent needs in Gaza- fuel, water, and electricity. She says that Israel has demanded that Gazans move while there is no safe place to move to or method to get there, and that it is a war crime to not protect civilians, something Israel and Hamas are both guilty of. Sari also says that Israel’s use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas continues to kill civilians and nearly 4000 children, and must stop these actions.



From CUBA- US based Jewish Voices For Peace blamed the US for supplying 80% of the bombs used on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire. Anti-war protestors with hands painted red interrupted a US Congressional hearing to give billions more taxpayer dollars in aid to Israel and Ukraine. Anti-war protests were held in the Canadian Parliament and more than a dozen cities across the country, calling the siege in Gaza genocide. Bolivia cut official ties with Israel, with the governments of Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Brazil all condemning the bombing in Gaza. For the 31st time the resolution calling for the end of the US blockade against Cuba passed by an almost unanimous vote in the UN General Assembly.



