Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, As the genocidal intentions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being made clear following the Hamas Attack on Israel and as deaths of Palestinians in Gaza is piling up to close to 10,000, we spend another week analyzing the situation with an emphasis on whether or not this pivotal moment will spread beyond Gaza. In part one of our interview, we are joined by the geopolitical analyst and author Mahdi Nazemroaya who gives us his take on the plan based on past statements and on where this conflict may be headed. Near the end, we are joined by activist, lawyer and journalist Dimitri Lascaris who shares his own thoughts and analysis following his trip in recent weeks to Lebanon where he saw the energies of the people in the streets and the Israeli soldiers minding the store on the north side.