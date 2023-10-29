The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Action/Event
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 2, 2023, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Faith & Harmony / I Heard the Voice (feat. Tinesha Weaver) / I Heard the Voice (feat. Tinesha Weaver) - Single / Bible & Tire Recording Co.

Emma Donovan / Blak Nation / Blak Nation - Single / Jindahood

Nik West / We Can Do It (feat. Cindy Blackman Santana & Lari Basilio) / Moody (Deluxe Version) / NIK WEST

Lenny Kravitz / TK421 / TK421 - Single / Roxy Records Inc.

Rebirth Brass Band / HBNS (feat. Erica Falls, Quinten "Q" Spears & Travis "Trumpet Black" Hill) / Move Your Body / Basin Street

Gypsy Mitchell / Movin' (Down The Highway) / Movin' (Down The Highway) / MODULOR

Black Pumas / Sauvignon / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records

Isaac Hayes / Theme from Shaft / Shaft (Music From the Soundtrack) / Stax

Curtis Mayfield / Eddie You Should Know Better / Super Fly / Charly Records

Roy Ayers / Coffy Is The Color (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Wayne Garfield) / Evolution: The Polydor Anthology / Universal Records

Marvin Gaye / Trouble Man / Trouble Man (Motion Picture Soundtrack) / UNI/MOTOWN

Soul Tune Allstars / Looking For Trouble / Looking For Trouble - Single / Soul Tune

Donny Hathaway / I Believe to My Soul / Everything Is Everything / Rhino Atlantic

Aretha Franklin / It Ain't Fair / This Girl's In Love With You / Rhino Atlantic

Little Ed / It's a Dream / If There's Hell Below / Numero Group

Think Zik ! All Star / Are You Gonna Be My Girl / Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Single / Think Zik !

Judith Hill / Right Here, Right Now / Right Here, Right Now - Single / Regime Music Group

Hot 8 Brass Band / Love Will Tear Us Apart / Love Will Tear Us Apart - Single / Tru Thoughts

Josh Roseman / Smells Like Teen Spirit (with Lester Bowie & John Medeski) / The Enja Heritage Collection: Cherry (with Lester Bowie & John Medeski) / AlFi Records

Eli "Paperboy" Reed / Ace of Spades / Hits and Misses / Yep Roc Records

Candice Ivory / When The Levee Breaks / When The Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie / Little Village Foundation

Ram John Holder / Black London Blues / Black London Blues / Cherry Red Records

V V Brown / Black British / Am I British Yet? / YOY Records

John Arthur Bigham / Gut Bucket (feat. Chris Pierce) / J.B.'s Blues Party! / john arthur jams

Barrence Whitfield & The Savages / I'm Ready I'm Ready! / Glory / Folc Records

Robert Finley / Livin’ Out A Suitcase / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound

Hound Dog Taylor & The HouseRockers / Sitting at Home Alone (Remastered) / Natural Boogie (Remastered) / Alligator Records

Danielle Ponder / Some Of Us Are Brave / Some Of Us Are Brave (Deluxe) / Future Classic

Leela James / Thought U Knew / Thought U Knew - Single / BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

