Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Faith & Harmony / I Heard the Voice (feat. Tinesha Weaver) / I Heard the Voice (feat. Tinesha Weaver) - Single / Bible & Tire Recording Co.



Emma Donovan / Blak Nation / Blak Nation - Single / Jindahood



Nik West / We Can Do It (feat. Cindy Blackman Santana & Lari Basilio) / Moody (Deluxe Version) / NIK WEST



Lenny Kravitz / TK421 / TK421 - Single / Roxy Records Inc.



Rebirth Brass Band / HBNS (feat. Erica Falls, Quinten "Q" Spears & Travis "Trumpet Black" Hill) / Move Your Body / Basin Street



Gypsy Mitchell / Movin' (Down The Highway) / Movin' (Down The Highway) / MODULOR



Black Pumas / Sauvignon / Chronicles of a Diamond / ATO Records



Isaac Hayes / Theme from Shaft / Shaft (Music From the Soundtrack) / Stax



Curtis Mayfield / Eddie You Should Know Better / Super Fly / Charly Records



Roy Ayers / Coffy Is The Color (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Wayne Garfield) / Evolution: The Polydor Anthology / Universal Records



Marvin Gaye / Trouble Man / Trouble Man (Motion Picture Soundtrack) / UNI/MOTOWN



Soul Tune Allstars / Looking For Trouble / Looking For Trouble - Single / Soul Tune



Donny Hathaway / I Believe to My Soul / Everything Is Everything / Rhino Atlantic



Aretha Franklin / It Ain't Fair / This Girl's In Love With You / Rhino Atlantic



Little Ed / It's a Dream / If There's Hell Below / Numero Group



Think Zik ! All Star / Are You Gonna Be My Girl / Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Single / Think Zik !



Judith Hill / Right Here, Right Now / Right Here, Right Now - Single / Regime Music Group



Hot 8 Brass Band / Love Will Tear Us Apart / Love Will Tear Us Apart - Single / Tru Thoughts



Josh Roseman / Smells Like Teen Spirit (with Lester Bowie & John Medeski) / The Enja Heritage Collection: Cherry (with Lester Bowie & John Medeski) / AlFi Records



Eli "Paperboy" Reed / Ace of Spades / Hits and Misses / Yep Roc Records



Candice Ivory / When The Levee Breaks / When The Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie / Little Village Foundation



Ram John Holder / Black London Blues / Black London Blues / Cherry Red Records



V V Brown / Black British / Am I British Yet? / YOY Records



John Arthur Bigham / Gut Bucket (feat. Chris Pierce) / J.B.'s Blues Party! / john arthur jams



Barrence Whitfield & The Savages / I'm Ready I'm Ready! / Glory / Folc Records



Robert Finley / Livin’ Out A Suitcase / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound



Hound Dog Taylor & The HouseRockers / Sitting at Home Alone (Remastered) / Natural Boogie (Remastered) / Alligator Records



Danielle Ponder / Some Of Us Are Brave / Some Of Us Are Brave (Deluxe) / Future Classic



Leela James / Thought U Knew / Thought U Knew - Single / BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

