Building Bridges: No More Genocide In Our Name: Not Another Nakba!

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Anonymous Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 3, 2023, midnight

Summary: We're Rising Up - No More Genocide In Our Name: Not Another Nakba

with

Michael Letwin, Labor for Palestine

Esther Farmer, Jewish Voice for Peace

Zeiad Abbas Shamrouch, Middle East Children's Alliance

Credits: produced by ken nash and mimi rosenberg

Notes: please notify us if you are planning to broadcast this radio program- nashkenneth100@gmail.com



