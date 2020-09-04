|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|Asshole on Asshole Violence *
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Nov. 3, 2023, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show features exploding whales, baboons with chain saws, terrorists (not), Democrats, and assholes assaulting assholes.
Virtuosity displayed every week. Listen with care..
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones
*This week’s show originally aired on September 4th, 2020
—
Segments:
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17
Exploding Whales and Other Attractions
Music: Fresh Aire — Dan Tanz
02:17-10:24
Baboons With Chain Saws!
Music: Fred Schneider & B.J. Nelson
10:22-14:53
Terrorist Lives Matter
Music: Fresh Aire
14:53-19:18
Blind Eyes — Loud Voices
Music: The B-52’s
19:18-27:07
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:07-27:38
Asshole on Asshole Violence in Olympia
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
27:37-39:44
———————————————————
Preview of Upcoming Shows & Music Intro
39:44-40:34
Walk Like Thunder
by Kimya Dawson
40:33-51:08
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:04-54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6 — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00-0:10
Miami Advice
by Kimya Dawson (Featuring Aesop Rock)
0:10-5:37
Credits
5:33-6:00
