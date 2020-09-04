The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Asshole on Asshole Violence *
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Nov. 3, 2023, midnight
This week’s archive radio show features exploding whales, baboons with chain saws, terrorists (not), Democrats, and assholes assaulting assholes.

Virtuosity displayed every week. Listen with care..
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones

*This week’s show originally aired on September 4th, 2020



Segments:

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:17

Exploding Whales and Other Attractions
Music: Fresh Aire — Dan Tanz
02:17-10:24

Baboons With Chain Saws!
Music: Fred Schneider & B.J. Nelson
10:22-14:53

Terrorist Lives Matter
Music: Fresh Aire
14:53-19:18

Blind Eyes — Loud Voices
Music: The B-52’s
19:18-27:07

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:07-27:38

Asshole on Asshole Violence in Olympia
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
27:37-39:44

———————————————————

Preview of Upcoming Shows & Music Intro
39:44-40:34

Walk Like Thunder
by Kimya Dawson
40:33-51:08

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:04-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6 — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00-0:10

Miami Advice
by Kimya Dawson (Featuring Aesop Rock)
0:10-5:37

Credits
5:33-6:00

TBR 231102 - Asshole on Asshole Violence * Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Nov. 2, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
TBR 231102 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Nov. 2, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 