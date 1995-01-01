The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Breaking The Law
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 4, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, Breaking the Law, Judas Priest from 1980’s British Steel release, which is ahh kind of what this show is all about. Don’t worry though, no actual laws will be broken during our broadcast. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 362. This time the Sonic Café will help you get out of jury duty, comedian Dan Cummins has the perfect plan. Also, our friends at Onion News report that our congress is now so dysfunctional; they’ve forgotten how to pass a law. All of this legal speak is wrapped in a music mix covering 35 years. Listen for David Bowie, who’s attempting to put out fire with gasoline, which just doesn’t seem like a good idea to us, also music from Gerard Way, Styx, Prentenders, Smithereens, the great Billy Squier and more. Oh and before we forget a supreme court sized Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. Listen for a word from that hot new show, Law TV, the behind the scenes look at the exciting life of being a lawyer. So yeah, all that and more as the Sonic Café bends, but never breaks the law in another episode of intelligent, eclectic radio that’s fun. From 2015 this is Jenny Kerr, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Breaking The Law
Artist: Judas Priest
LP: British Steel
Yr: 1980
Song 2: Cash Is King Featuring Jenny Kerr
Artist: Jenny Kerr
LP: Blues Harp Women
Yr: 2015
Song 3: Sweet Release
Artist: Live
LP: Birds of prey
Yr: 2003
Song 4: How To Get Out Of Jury Duty
Artist: Dan Cummins
LP: 800 Pound Gorilla Media
Yr. 2021
Song 5: Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Best Of Bowie
Yr: 1982
Song 6: The Bureau
Artist: Gerard Way
LP: Hesitant Alien
Yr: 2014
Song 7: Too Much Time On My Hands
Artist: Styx
LP: Classics Vol. 15
Year: 1981
Song 8: Where Has Everybody Gone
Artist: Pretenders
LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks
Yr: 2012
Song 9: Law TV Show 2
Artist: GTA San Andreas
LP: GTA San Andreas
Yr: 2004
Song 10: My Own Prison
Artist: Creed
LP: My Own Prison(Acoustic single)
Yr: 1997
Song 11: Blood And Roses
Artist: The Smithereens
LP: Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Yr: 1986
Song 12: Congress Forgets How To Pass A Law
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Yr: 2011
Song 13: Set Me Free
Artist: Velvet Revolver
LP: The Hulk Soundtrack
Yr: 2003
Song 14: Where The River Flows
Artist: Collective Soul
LP: Collective Soul
Yr: 1995
Song 15: ruglen holon
Artist: Aphex Twin
LP: DrukQs (Full Retail)
Yr: 2001
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 4, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 