Sonic Café, Breaking the Law, Judas Priest from 1980’s British Steel release, which is ahh kind of what this show is all about. Don’t worry though, no actual laws will be broken during our broadcast. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 362. This time the Sonic Café will help you get out of jury duty, comedian Dan Cummins has the perfect plan. Also, our friends at Onion News report that our congress is now so dysfunctional; they’ve forgotten how to pass a law. All of this legal speak is wrapped in a music mix covering 35 years. Listen for David Bowie, who’s attempting to put out fire with gasoline, which just doesn’t seem like a good idea to us, also music from Gerard Way, Styx, Prentenders, Smithereens, the great Billy Squier and more. Oh and before we forget a supreme court sized Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor. Listen for a word from that hot new show, Law TV, the behind the scenes look at the exciting life of being a lawyer. So yeah, all that and more as the Sonic Café bends, but never breaks the law in another episode of intelligent, eclectic radio that’s fun. From 2015 this is Jenny Kerr, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Breaking The Law Artist: Judas Priest LP: British Steel Yr: 1980 Song 2: Cash Is King Featuring Jenny Kerr Artist: Jenny Kerr LP: Blues Harp Women Yr: 2015 Song 3: Sweet Release Artist: Live LP: Birds of prey Yr: 2003 Song 4: How To Get Out Of Jury Duty Artist: Dan Cummins LP: 800 Pound Gorilla Media Yr. 2021 Song 5: Cat People (Putting Out Fire) Artist: David Bowie LP: Best Of Bowie Yr: 1982 Song 6: The Bureau Artist: Gerard Way LP: Hesitant Alien Yr: 2014 Song 7: Too Much Time On My Hands Artist: Styx LP: Classics Vol. 15 Year: 1981 Song 8: Where Has Everybody Gone Artist: Pretenders LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks Yr: 2012 Song 9: Law TV Show 2 Artist: GTA San Andreas LP: GTA San Andreas Yr: 2004 Song 10: My Own Prison Artist: Creed LP: My Own Prison(Acoustic single) Yr: 1997 Song 11: Blood And Roses Artist: The Smithereens LP: Romy And Michele's High School Reunion Yr: 1986 Song 12: Congress Forgets How To Pass A Law Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Yr: 2011 Song 13: Set Me Free Artist: Velvet Revolver LP: The Hulk Soundtrack Yr: 2003 Song 14: Where The River Flows Artist: Collective Soul LP: Collective Soul Yr: 1995 Song 15: ruglen holon Artist: Aphex Twin LP: DrukQs (Full Retail) Yr: 2001
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
