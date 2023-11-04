The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
7
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host)
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
Nov. 4, 2023, midnight
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.01
Published on November 4th, 2023

TITLE: Israel, It's Occupation, An Explanation for the Generational Divide on its Validity and The Historical Background of the West's Support

With Clips from Leftist Media, The Humanist Report, Democracy Now, The Atlantic, Al Jazeera English, United Nations, PBS News Hour, CBC News: The National, Chomsky’s Philosophy, Activist News Network, The Majority Report

I had no intention to produce another segment to the preceding episode, especially another episode on Israel; but I kept finding new information which I needed to share, along with comments that kept rising to the top of my mind, so I figured I would share both. Using the same approach I used on the last episode, I try to take a humanitarian view of the topics I discuss. The primary topic I tackled was the Generational Divide that has become apparent as this conflict unfolds; I place the divide at the feet of access to information. My generation, as well as Generation E (I am serious about not calling that generation Z for zombie), have grown up having access to people all over the world; thus our view of the world is global (more so with Gen E than my gen to be fair). Over the past 15 years we have been able to read, watch and listen to correspondents from people living in the Middle East including Israel and Gaza. We have been able to take in news items for international institutions who are more aligned with international law than U.S policy dictums. And, I think most importantly, the Humanity – the ordinary, boring, human existence – the MSM has stripped from the Palestinians, have been experienced by people who livestream with, game with and chat with in various corners of the mundane internet. From this divide I speak on the modern use of the phrase Antisemitism and how its connected to the Antisemitism that led to the creation of Israel. There is much more to this episode than that, so I hope you enjoy. NOTE: This episode should have been over three hours but I cut some stuff which I may add in another addendum episode.

NOTE: Symmetry is sometimes very amazing, the final clip used in the first two hours was published by The Majority Report after I had recorded the episode, while I was finishing the editing of the episode; the longer interview, I had not watched until I watched the clip. I have to mention that here because the content of both is. . . .well, strikingly similar.
To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast)

SUPPORT ME ON PATREON
https://patreon.com/ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast

Find Every 2023 Episode Published on my CWB Podcast Blog
https://classwarbattlefieldpodcast.wordpress.com/

CWB Podcast Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxriaQeU6R4O1VQkIUrZKew
LINKS
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876

Links to Black Leftist Media Sources
Dr. Oba T’shaka Show - https://www.youtube.com/@TheDrObaTShakaShow
Black Power Media - https://www.youtube.com/@BlackPowerMedia.
Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/@rolandsmartin
Black Star Network - https://www.youtube.com/@blackstarnetwork
The Karen Hunter Show - https://www.youtube.com/@KarenHunterShow
Michael Imhotep - https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelImhotep

Link to Progressive News Sources
Break Through News - https://www.youtube.com/@BreakThroughNews
Activist News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@activistnewsnetwork
The Analysis News - https://www.youtube.com/@theAnalysisnews
TeleSur English - https://www.youtube.com/@telesurenglish
The Real News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@therealnews
Democracy @ Work - https://www.youtube.com/@democracyatwrk
The Dollop w/ Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds - https://www.youtube.com/@dollopcomedy

Links to Progressive Media Sources
Professional Left Podcast - http://professionalleft.blogspot.com/
Nicole Sandler Show - https://nicolesandler.com/
Renegade Cut - https://www.youtube.com/@renegadecut9875
Rational National - https://www.youtube.com/@therationalnational
The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Robert Reich - https://www.youtube.com/@RBReich
Dollemore Daily - https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore
Brittany Page - https://www.youtube.com/@brittanyepage
The Thom Hartmann Program - https://www.youtube.com/@thomhartmann
Countdown with Keith Olbermann - https://www.youtube.com/@CountdownWithKO
The Young Turks - https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks
Beau of the Fifth Column - https://www.youtube.com/@BeauoftheFifthColumn
The Humanist Report - https://www.youtube.com/@TheHumanistReport
Christopher Titus’ Armageddon Update - https://www.youtube.com/@christophertitustv
Some More News - https://www.youtube.com/@SMN
Farron Balanced - https://www.youtube.com/@FarronBalanced
Lewis Black’s Rantcast - https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialLewisBlack
Leeja Miller - https://www.youtube.com/@LeejaMiller
Left Reckoning - https://www.youtube.com/@LeftReckoning
Second Thought - https://www.youtube.com/@SecondThought
Secular Talk - https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk
Tennessee Brando - https://www.youtube.com/@TennesseeBrando
Brian Tyler Cohen - https://www.youtube.com/@briantylercohen
Current Affairs - https://www.youtube.com/@CurrentAffairsMag
Radical Reviewer - https://www.youtube.com/@RadicalReviewer
Egberto Willies - https://www.youtube.com/@EgbertoWillies
The Ring of Fire - https://www.youtube.com/@TheRingofFire
Novara Media - https://www.youtube.com/@NovaraMedia
The David Pakman Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedavidpakmanshow
Hal Sparks - https://www.youtube.com/@Infotainmentwars
The Progressive Soap Box - https://www.youtube.com/@JamarlThomas
The Rational Boomer - https://www.youtube.com/@rationalboomer
Blue Dot in Texas - https://www.youtube.com/@ABlueDotInTexas
The Chris Hedges Report - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhvPB4lyc4dTYddugVNduk4TEtC0EXeaw

Links to Progressive Podcast Sources
The Bradcast - https://bradblog.com/
Best of the Left Podcast - https://www.bestoftheleft.com/
The Dollop - https://allthingscomedy.com/podcast/the-dollop
Class Wars Podcast - https://classwars2.blogspot.com/
Hardcore History w/ Dan Carlin - https://www.dancarlin.com/hardcore-history-series/
Millennials are killing Capitalism - https://millennialsarekillingcapitalism.libsyn.com/
The Energy Transition Show - https://xenetwork.org/ets/
Law and Disorder - https://lawanddisorder.org/
Democracy Now - https://www.democracynow.org/
Progressive Voices Network - https://www.progressivevoices.com/

List to Progressive Video Essayists and More
Shaun - https://www.youtube.com/@Shaun_vids
Theory & Philosophy - https://www.youtube.com/@TheoryPhilosophy
Then & Now - https://www.youtube.com/@ThenNow

Download Program Podcast
03:03:58 1 Nov. 4, 2023
  View Script
    
 03:03:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 