Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.01 Published on November 4th, 2023
TITLE: Israel, It's Occupation, An Explanation for the Generational Divide on its Validity and The Historical Background of the West's Support
With Clips from Leftist Media, The Humanist Report, Democracy Now, The Atlantic, Al Jazeera English, United Nations, PBS News Hour, CBC News: The National, Chomsky’s Philosophy, Activist News Network, The Majority Report
I had no intention to produce another segment to the preceding episode, especially another episode on Israel; but I kept finding new information which I needed to share, along with comments that kept rising to the top of my mind, so I figured I would share both. Using the same approach I used on the last episode, I try to take a humanitarian view of the topics I discuss. The primary topic I tackled was the Generational Divide that has become apparent as this conflict unfolds; I place the divide at the feet of access to information. My generation, as well as Generation E (I am serious about not calling that generation Z for zombie), have grown up having access to people all over the world; thus our view of the world is global (more so with Gen E than my gen to be fair). Over the past 15 years we have been able to read, watch and listen to correspondents from people living in the Middle East including Israel and Gaza. We have been able to take in news items for international institutions who are more aligned with international law than U.S policy dictums. And, I think most importantly, the Humanity – the ordinary, boring, human existence – the MSM has stripped from the Palestinians, have been experienced by people who livestream with, game with and chat with in various corners of the mundane internet. From this divide I speak on the modern use of the phrase Antisemitism and how its connected to the Antisemitism that led to the creation of Israel. There is much more to this episode than that, so I hope you enjoy. NOTE: This episode should have been over three hours but I cut some stuff which I may add in another addendum episode.
NOTE: Symmetry is sometimes very amazing, the final clip used in the first two hours was published by The Majority Report after I had recorded the episode, while I was finishing the editing of the episode; the longer interview, I had not watched until I watched the clip. I have to mention that here because the content of both is. . . .well, strikingly similar.
