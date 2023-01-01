Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

UpFront Soul #2023.45 Playlist



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "cho_cho_chocol@te" from Super Funk Market

The Testimonial Singers "No Greater Love" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco

James Reese & the Progressions "Let's Go (It's Summertime)" from The Funky 16 Corners

Robbie Hill's Family Affair "I Just Want to Be Myself" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75 on Light in the Attic

Aretha Franklin "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" from Amazing Grace

Al Green "What Am I Gonna Do With Myself" from Tired of Being Alone

Sam Cooke "Baby Baby Baby" from The Man Who Invented Soul

Allen Toussaint "Happy Times" from The Best of Allen Toussaint

Rebirth Brass Band "Move Your Body" from Move Your Body

Shirley & Lee "Let the Good Times Roll" from 70 Ounces of Gold

Johnny Guitar Watson "E.T." from The Funk Anthology Disc 1

Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" from Young Soul Rebels

Bootsy Collins "Stretchin' Out (In a Rubber Band)" from Stretchin' Out in Bootsy's Rubber Band

Ghana Funk ft. Gyedu Blay Ambolley "Fa No Dem Ara" from Mumunde

Bosq, Kaleta "Cruzando Fronteras" from Echando Abajo

Aaron Diehl,The Knights,Eric Jacobsen "Scorpio" from Zodiac Suite

Kashmere Stage Band "Scorpio" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Dennis Coffey "Scorpio"

Syl Johnson "Going to the Shack" from The Complete Twinight Singles

Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi "I Beg" from Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983

The What Cheer Brigade "Gnossiene no. 1" from Classy

Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell "The Tea Leaf Prophecy" from River - The Joni Letters

Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um

Joni Mitchell "The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines" from Mingus

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

