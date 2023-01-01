The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
We'll celebrate Joni Mitchell's 80th birthday with Charles Mingus and Herbie Hancock, play songs for Scorpios by the Kashmere Stage Band, Aaron Diehl, and Dennis Coffey, and Let the Good Times Roll with Shirley & Lee as we travel to New Orleans.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
UpFront Soul #2023.45 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "cho_cho_chocol@te" from Super Funk Market
The Testimonial Singers "No Greater Love" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco
James Reese & the Progressions "Let's Go (It's Summertime)" from The Funky 16 Corners
Robbie Hill's Family Affair "I Just Want to Be Myself" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75 on Light in the Attic
Aretha Franklin "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" from Amazing Grace
Al Green "What Am I Gonna Do With Myself" from Tired of Being Alone
Sam Cooke "Baby Baby Baby" from The Man Who Invented Soul
Allen Toussaint "Happy Times" from The Best of Allen Toussaint
Rebirth Brass Band "Move Your Body" from Move Your Body
Shirley & Lee "Let the Good Times Roll" from 70 Ounces of Gold
Johnny Guitar Watson "E.T." from The Funk Anthology Disc 1
Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" from Young Soul Rebels
Bootsy Collins "Stretchin' Out (In a Rubber Band)" from Stretchin' Out in Bootsy's Rubber Band
Ghana Funk ft. Gyedu Blay Ambolley "Fa No Dem Ara" from Mumunde
Bosq, Kaleta "Cruzando Fronteras" from Echando Abajo
Aaron Diehl,The Knights,Eric Jacobsen "Scorpio" from Zodiac Suite
Kashmere Stage Band "Scorpio" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Dennis Coffey "Scorpio"
Syl Johnson "Going to the Shack" from The Complete Twinight Singles
Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi "I Beg" from Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983
The What Cheer Brigade "Gnossiene no. 1" from Classy
Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell "The Tea Leaf Prophecy" from River - The Joni Letters
Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um
Joni Mitchell "The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines" from Mingus
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

