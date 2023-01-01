We'll celebrate Joni Mitchell's 80th birthday with Charles Mingus and Herbie Hancock, play songs for Scorpios by the Kashmere Stage Band, Aaron Diehl, and Dennis Coffey, and Let the Good Times Roll with Shirley & Lee as we travel to New Orleans.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1 UpFront Soul #2023.45 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 ENDRECHERI "cho_cho_chocol@te" from Super Funk Market The Testimonial Singers "No Greater Love" from Greg Belson's Divine Disco James Reese & the Progressions "Let's Go (It's Summertime)" from The Funky 16 Corners Robbie Hill's Family Affair "I Just Want to Be Myself" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75 on Light in the Attic Aretha Franklin "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" from Amazing Grace Al Green "What Am I Gonna Do With Myself" from Tired of Being Alone Sam Cooke "Baby Baby Baby" from The Man Who Invented Soul Allen Toussaint "Happy Times" from The Best of Allen Toussaint Rebirth Brass Band "Move Your Body" from Move Your Body Shirley & Lee "Let the Good Times Roll" from 70 Ounces of Gold Johnny Guitar Watson "E.T." from The Funk Anthology Disc 1 Funkadelic "One Nation Under a Groove" from Young Soul Rebels Bootsy Collins "Stretchin' Out (In a Rubber Band)" from Stretchin' Out in Bootsy's Rubber Band Ghana Funk ft. Gyedu Blay Ambolley "Fa No Dem Ara" from Mumunde Bosq, Kaleta "Cruzando Fronteras" from Echando Abajo Aaron Diehl,The Knights,Eric Jacobsen "Scorpio" from Zodiac Suite Kashmere Stage Band "Scorpio" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Dennis Coffey "Scorpio" Syl Johnson "Going to the Shack" from The Complete Twinight Singles Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi "I Beg" from Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983 The What Cheer Brigade "Gnossiene no. 1" from Classy Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell "The Tea Leaf Prophecy" from River - The Joni Letters Charles Mingus "Better Git It In Your Soul" from Mingus Ah Um Joni Mitchell "The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines" from Mingus Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night