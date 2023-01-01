Big Maybelle kicks off another sparkling Backbeat show this week - we've got two singers named Jimmie Rodgers, a Johnny Cash song that healed a family rift, a Johnny Horton record that caused a rift between friends, a Hank Snow classic and some records from lesser-known but great performers.
Artist - Title Year Big Maybelle - That's A Pretty Good Love 1956 Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - So Happy I'll Be 1950 Hank Snow - I'm Movin' On 1950 Lou Mac (With The Palms) - Slow Down 1955 Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Sam Price Trio - Jesus Is Here Today 1946 Jimmie Rodgers - The Wreck Of The "John B" 1960 Jimmie Rodgers - Blue Yodel No. 8 (Mule Skinner Blues) 1933 Hoot Gibson's Hawaiian Foursome - Mai Givee (Don't Give It Away) 1928 Bo Diddley - Say Boss Man 1957 Rosetta Howard And the Harlem Hamfats - Rosetta's Blues 1937 Johnny Horton - The Woman I Need (Honky Tonk Mind) 1957 Ian and Sylvia, Great Speckled Bird - This Dream 1970 The Clovers - I Played the Fool 1952 Jerry Butler - I Stand Accused 1964 Johnny Cash - Tennessee Flat Top Box 1961 Bobby Mitchell - Try Rock and Roll 1956 Annie Laurie (And Vocal Group) - It Hurts To Be In Love 1957 The Everly Brothers - Problems 1958 Todd Rhodes - Toddlin' Boogie 1947