The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
A fun romp through the history of popular music, all eras, all genres
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
Big Maybelle kicks off another sparkling Backbeat show this week - we've got two singers named Jimmie Rodgers, a Johnny Cash song that healed a family rift, a Johnny Horton record that caused a rift between friends, a Hank Snow classic and some records from lesser-known but great performers.
Artist - Title Year
Big Maybelle - That's A Pretty Good Love 1956
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - So Happy I'll Be 1950
Hank Snow - I'm Movin' On 1950
Lou Mac (With The Palms) - Slow Down 1955
Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Sam Price Trio - Jesus Is Here Today 1946
Jimmie Rodgers - The Wreck Of The "John B" 1960
Jimmie Rodgers - Blue Yodel No. 8 (Mule Skinner Blues) 1933
Hoot Gibson's Hawaiian Foursome - Mai Givee (Don't Give It Away) 1928
Bo Diddley - Say Boss Man 1957
Rosetta Howard And the Harlem Hamfats - Rosetta's Blues 1937
Johnny Horton - The Woman I Need (Honky Tonk Mind) 1957
Ian and Sylvia, Great Speckled Bird - This Dream 1970
The Clovers - I Played the Fool 1952
Jerry Butler - I Stand Accused 1964
Johnny Cash - Tennessee Flat Top Box 1961
Bobby Mitchell - Try Rock and Roll 1956
Annie Laurie (And Vocal Group) - It Hurts To Be In Love 1957
The Everly Brothers - Problems 1958
Todd Rhodes - Toddlin' Boogie 1947

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 5, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 