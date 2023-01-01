The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
1. Upham (More Ammo) - Endgame
2. RJD2 Would be proud - Cristobal Dion
3. Thought I Lost My Spot - PMD
4. New View - Verb T & Vic Grimes
5. Legion - Skweeks & Disko Dave
6. Life Cycles - Mike Flips, Nord1kone and Seize
7. Survival Mode - Halfcut & Reks ft. DJ Deadeye
8. Maneuver - Beat Bop Scholar ft. Sadat X
9. In The 90's (Roughed Up remix) - Ty Healy & Pandamonium
10. Thunder & Lightning - Mike Titan & Tall Rodriguez ft. A7MC
11. Just Breathe (instrumental) - Diamond D
12. Yazz - Moka Only
13. Days Gone - DL Incognito ft. D-Sisive
14. Like A 47 inch Zenith, Believe It - Dom$sport & The Kushites
15. Car Horn - Common
16. With The Flow - MC Wicks
17. Cruise Control - Raw Deff & Es-K
18. How I Get Down - Rakim
19. Lettermen - Living Legends
20. Dawn of the Fall - Dirty Durdie, Chachi Carvalho and Milez Grimez
21. Grabba - eelxb
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:58:33 1 Oct. 31, 2023
Gammatorium
