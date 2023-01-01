1. Upham (More Ammo) - Endgame 2. RJD2 Would be proud - Cristobal Dion 3. Thought I Lost My Spot - PMD 4. New View - Verb T & Vic Grimes 5. Legion - Skweeks & Disko Dave 6. Life Cycles - Mike Flips, Nord1kone and Seize 7. Survival Mode - Halfcut & Reks ft. DJ Deadeye 8. Maneuver - Beat Bop Scholar ft. Sadat X 9. In The 90's (Roughed Up remix) - Ty Healy & Pandamonium 10. Thunder & Lightning - Mike Titan & Tall Rodriguez ft. A7MC 11. Just Breathe (instrumental) - Diamond D 12. Yazz - Moka Only 13. Days Gone - DL Incognito ft. D-Sisive 14. Like A 47 inch Zenith, Believe It - Dom$sport & The Kushites 15. Car Horn - Common 16. With The Flow - MC Wicks 17. Cruise Control - Raw Deff & Es-K 18. How I Get Down - Rakim 19. Lettermen - Living Legends 20. Dawn of the Fall - Dirty Durdie, Chachi Carvalho and Milez Grimez 21. Grabba - eelxb
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.