Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Producer, Composer and performer, Mauro Martins de Oliveira into our spotlight. He is the creator of the music-video project Love To Bleed. Their new album is out entitled “Last Of My Kind,” a new mix a Indigenous Rock from Round Mountain, California. They are featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/love-to-bleed.



Enjoy music from Love to Bleed, Crown Lands, Stevie Salas, Link Wray & His Ray Men, Adrian Sutherland, 1915, Aysanabee,

Liber Teran, Azucar Moreno, Latin Vibe, Prentendiands Band, The Bloodshots, Joyslam, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Joey Nowyuk, Soleil Launiere, Kanen, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Stolen Identity, Fiebre Amarilla, B-Side Players, Graeme Jonez, Old Soul Rebel, Shawn Michael Perry, Electic Religious and much much more.



