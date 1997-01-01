November 5, 2023: Deep into highlife

Date Published: Nov. 5, 2023, midnight

Summary: Lo Poloko's tropical big bang; the sound of the Colombian gaita; new rock en español from Barcelona's Dorian; Nusantara Beat's hipster Dutch-Indonesian rock; Santrofi's big band highlife, 25 players strong; a slice of creole Afrobeat from Alpacas Collective

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Lo Poloko | Netherlands | Volovanes De Jaiba | Living La Covida Loca | AudioMaze | 2023

Sonido Gallo Negro | México | The Model | The Model / Cumbia De Las Pla​ñ​ideras - Single | Names You Can Trust | 2023



Nelda Piña Y Sus Tambores | Colombia | Folclor Costeño (feat Sixto Silgado "Paito") | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023-2021

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Fanny Rosa | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023

Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Come See Us Play | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016

Systema Solar | Colombia | Yo Voy Ganao | La Revancha Del Burro | Sambumbia | 2013



Café Tacvba | México | Tengo Todo | Sino | Universal Music Latino | 2007

Dorian | Catalunya Spain | El Temblor (en el Liceu de Barcelona, en directo, feat Antonio García) | El Temblor - Single | Nacional | 2023

Radio Mundial | USA | Camaleón | Momento Eterno | Palm Pictures | 2006

Moneda Dura | Cuba | Lola | Mucho Cuida'o | Egrem | 2002



Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Kota Bandung | Kota Bandung / Layung - Single | Bongo Joe | 2023

Phương Tâm | Vietnam | Buồn 18 (Sorrow at 18) | Magical Nights: Saigon, Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966) | Sublime Frequencies | 2021-196x

Adnan Othman & The Rhythm Boys | Malaysia | Budi Bahasa | Bershukor: A Retrospective Of Hits By A Malaysian Pop Yeh Yeh Legend | Sublime Frequencies | 2016-1969

The Cambodian Space Project | Cambodia-Australia | Kolos Srey Chaom (Love God) | 2011: A Space Odyssey | Metal Postcard | 2011

Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band | Thailand-England UK | Show Wong Molam International | 21st Century Molam | Studio Lam | 2014



Santrofi | Ghana-Germany | Alewa (feat Omniversal Earkestrsa) | Deep Into Highlife | Out Here | 2023

Santrofi | Ghana-Germany | Africa (feat Omniversal Earkestra) | Deep Into Highlife | Out Here | 2023

Bosq & Kaleta | USA-Colombia-Benin | Meji Meji | Sonayon / Meji Meji - Single | Bacalao | 2023



Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Movéfèzè (extended instrumental) | Movéfèzè - Single | Catalpas | 2023

Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band | England UK-Trinidad & Tobago | She Is The Sea | Rubber Orchestras | Naïve | 2011

The Budos Band | USA | Raja Haje | III | Daptone | 2010



